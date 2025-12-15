Officials face backlash over strict crackdown on increasingly popular industry: 'A problem they either don't want to or can't control'

"Nothing more than an easy way out."

Mexico is going for the jugular in addressing the country's growing vaping problem.

The Senate voted to ban the production and sale of vapes and electronic cigarettes with significant penalties, as Reuters reported. Violators could face as many as eight years in prison and as much as 226,000 pesos ($12,500) in fines.

"There's this idea that not smoking … can be replaced by using a vape, and the truth is that vapes, in some cases, are even more harmful than cigarettes," Mexican president Claudia Sheinbaum said. "You shouldn't smoke cigarettes, and you shouldn't use vapes."

Mexico's anti-smoking stance includes a ban on smoking in most public areas, initiated roughly 20 years ago. Currently, 2.1 million of Mexico's approximate population of 132 million are vape users, according to a survey cited by AFP. It's important to note that the vape ban explicitly doesn't forbid using vapes, but rather the production and sale of them.

Critics like opposition senator Luis Colosio say the government is taking a shortcut instead of a more measured approach.

"Prohibitions are nothing more than an easy way out of a problem they either don't want to or can't control," Colosio stated.





Colosio might have a point. Reuters noted that vapes are still easily available streetside in Mexico City, begging the question of how enforcement and regulation will proceed.

Still, anti-vape measures should be welcomed, due to vaping's significant environmental concerns. Disposable vapes contribute to single-use plastic waste and toxic e-waste. When thrown away improperly, they can release plastic and harmful chemicals like lead and lithium into the environment, posing risks to ecosystems.

Critics also allege their marketing and flavor choices target teens and children, potentially leading to nicotine addiction and exposure to other threats like opioids.

There's also the risk of a large illegal industry taking root around illicit vapes. Sheinbaum did say the government is collaborating with authorities to try to take on organized crime.

Mexico's move joins bans by South American countries in Brazil and Argentina. Sheinbaum didn't reveal when the ban will be instated. It's clear there's a lot of work to be done, according to a vape user named Valentina who spoke to broadcaster Milenio TV.

"It would be good if they banned them because people like me keep buying them, and the truth is, they're very cheap everywhere," Valentina revealed, per Reuters.

