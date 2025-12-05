Officials consider sweeping new ban on dangerous product marketed toward teens — but it's not without consequences

The bill still needs to be called up for further action by the Costa Rican government.

Empty vapes and their discarded batteries are contributing to the worldwide issue of e-waste, with Statista reporting that 59 million tons of electronic waste are generated every year.

With that kind of volume, lawmakers in Costa Rica are focused on minimizing the health risks that teens are exposed to, according to Tico Times. The bill, which was introduced on Nov. 18, outlaws the import, sale, distribution, and use of all vapes in the country.

The Tico Times reported that Deputy Ada Acura aims to eliminate all electronic nicotine delivery devices, including nicotine-free devices, and heated tobacco products. As per the article, Acuña said minors are still getting vapes through delivery services that don't check ages, and Costa Rica's health authorities have confirmed 25 intoxication cases this year involving kids ages 10 to 17.

A case in 2023 involved a 16-year-old who spent 29 days in intensive care for vaping-related lung condition, as per the report. Acura argued that the 2021 law that was supposed to regulate these devices has not stopped their widespread usage, partly due to the fruit-flavored taste and designs made to attract adolescents.

The report explained that Argentina, Brazil, Panama, and Uruguay already have full bans, and Costa Rica currently only restricts certain items like synthetic nicotine. Other places around the world such as Singapore and Malaysia, who see frequent incidents of vape smuggling, also have a full ban.

But Attorney Larry Hans Arroyo said banning everything without strong enforcement could open the door to black-market items with no oversight at all. Arroyo said this could expose teens to even riskier, unregulated products, and public health specialist Jeancarlo Cordoba added that the current law has only been active for less than a year, and it's too early to call it a failure.

As these bans are happening, countries are realizing the harmful effects of profit-first marketing tactics. For example, just as the vape industry undermines health consequences, a watchdog report found that oil companies have taken a page out of Big Tobacco's playbook by undermining the respiratory health repercussions of gas stoves.

Choosing plastic-free everyday product options can help reduce the harm that comes from vape waste and unhealthy consumer habits. Another helpful action can be supporting eco-friendly health and beauty brands, which typically produce low-waste alternatives that reduce both health-related harm and environmental harm.

The bill still needs to be called up for further action by the Costa Rican government, according to the Tico Times. Supporters say the goal is to protect children, and critics say there could be consequences, per the publication, but both believe in much stronger oversight and regulation.

