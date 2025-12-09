Local volunteer shares photos after encountering upsetting scene in garden: 'Really disappointed'

"You all work so hard to make our town beautiful."

A local volunteer came across unexpected debris that isn't only careless but also dangerous.

"Did a little bit of deadheading today and was really disappointed to find a load of vape litter," the Facebooker wrote in a post on Denbigh in Bloom Facebook page — a volunteer network based in Wales dedicated to keeping the town clean and beautiful.

The vapes and their packaging were found in the base of a plant less than ten feet away from a garbage bin, all clearly showcased in a series of photos. The bad news was followed up with a call for volunteers to help plant marigolds.

Littering is problematic for a variety of reasons. Environmentally harmful, littering adds to air, water, and land pollution. Trash can break down and find its way into our soil and waterways, contaminating vital resources we rely on. It also poses a threat to wildlife, which often mistake it for food.

Disposable vapes have skyrocketed in popularity over the last few years and are a whole new breed of litter. It's like super litter. The e-waste and lithium battery wrapped in plastic is a dangerously toxic creation that isn't doing the planet any favors. From the heat-trapping gases created during manufacturing to the almost impossible-to-recycle vessels left in the end, vapes leave a trail of devastation in their wake.

While conclusive evidence is still being gathered, the dangers of vaping have been made clear by medical professionals. Johns Hopkins reported that the chemical makeup of vapes is still unknown, but it is increasing nicotine addiction amongst teens. Several countries are taking legal action to hold vape producers responsible for the public health repercussions of their marketing, similar to that of the tobacco industry.

While the outlook is grim, some people are getting creative with old disposable vapes. One gamer figured out how to repurpose his vape into a web server. A YouTuber morphed 500 vapes into a power wall, using others for e-bike batteries and rechargeable power banks.

The clutter of discarded vapes in the plant aroused disappointment across the board.

"Causes so much litter," one follower empathized.

"You all work so hard to make our town beautiful," commented another with appreciation.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.