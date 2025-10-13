Government agency issues strict reminder about 'highly addictive' product ban — here's what you need to know

The ban was first announced by the country's National Administration of Drugs, Foods, and Medical Devices in 2011 and recently reaffirmed.

A local Argentine governmental agency has affirmed its ban on selling vapes, calling the products detrimental to public health efforts.

As 2FIRSTS reported, the declaration was made by the Consumer Protection Agency of Argentina's Neuquén Province, which lies on the western side of the country, and at the northern end of Patagonia.

Although Argentina doesn't ban the use of vaping products, it is illegal to sell, advertise, import, or distribute them. The ban was first announced by the country's National Administration of Drugs, Foods, and Medical Devices in 2011 and reaffirmed by the Ministry of Health and Regulation in 2023.

As the Consumer Protection Agency points out, "nicotine is a highly addictive substance," no matter if it's in cigarettes, chewing tobacco, or electronic products like vapes, and it can lead to health problems like heart disease and cancer. Because of the fruity flavors and cartoonish marketing often used with these products, they pose particular health risks to children.

Vapes bring another set of health issues with them. University of California, Davis, researchers found that disposable vapes can expose users to dangerously high levels of lead and nickel.

Disposable vapes also pose a large environmental threat. Their fumes contribute to the air pollution that has caused global temperatures to reach record-breaking heights seemingly every year. In fact, each of the 10 warmest years in recorded history has occurred within the past decade.

They're also frequently littered, which leads to more than just an eyesore when walking through public parks. E-vapes are typically made up of several components and a battery, which means they add to the growing problems of plastic pollution and e-waste.

Because of all of these concerns, bans such as Argentina's have become more common globally. Dozens of countries have banned vapes in some capacity, and several U.S. states and cities are following suit.

