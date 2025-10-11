Authorities crack down on businesses targeting kids with illegal products: 'Built their business models around breaking ... laws'

Officials contend these were marketed in ways to attract young people.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced what she called New York's largest criminal enforcement action against companies that illegally ship vaping products into the state, as reported by the Gothamist.

"These companies built their business models around breaking New York's laws and targeting our kids — now, we're holding them accountable," Hochul said in a press release from her office.

What's happening?

The enforcement action named 12 distributors, including five in New York City. It involved over a dozen arrests and 38 criminal charges.

This action comes from the growing concern surrounding youth vaping and attempts to circumvent state laws via online distribution.

Hochul's office said that, after a months-long investigation involving undercover online purchases, companies were charged with "unlawful shipment and transport of vapor products." It's a misdemeanor that could later turn into federal charges if re-offended under New York law.

Many of the shipments were made up of brightly colored disposable devices and an assortment of flavored e-liquid. Officials contend these were marketed in ways to attract young people.

Why is cracking down on vapes important?

Disposable vapes have caused concern in terms of the youth's access to these products as well their environmental consequences. The enforcement action addresses both public health and the environmental risks associated with vaping.

From a health standpoint, vapes pose risks of addiction, lung damage, and effects on developing brains, according to the health commissioner, James McDonald.

"These arrests are a direct result of the state's dedication to decreasing vaping, especially among young people," McDonald said in the press release.

Environmentally, disposable vapes are a serious waste problem. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, discarded products with lithium-ion batteries, like disposable vapes, can leach metals through landfills into soil and water if not managed properly.

Disposable vapes add to the surge of single-use plastics and toxic e-waste as well. Millions of lithium batteries tossed each week with no clear system to safely process them.

What else is being done about vapes?

In New York, officials say they will pursue further arrests and arrest warrants tied to the enforcement action.

To protect the environment, some municipal and state governments, like in New York and California, have explored laws to ensure safer disposal of vapes. Starting Jan. 1, 2026, California is also banning the sale of single-use e-cigarettes entirely.

The challenge now will be ensuring these regulations translate into reduced youth access and lower environmental harm. With attention growing on both fronts, the most effective change relies on local government, regulatory reach, and distributor cooperation.

