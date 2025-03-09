  • Business Business

Stranger baffled after seeing price tag on jar of trinkets at local thrift store: 'I truly hope ... this was a mistake'

by Leo Collis
Thrift stores have gained a reputation as somewhere where you can find top-quality designer goods and vintage items for a fraction of what you'd typically expect to spend.

However, one Redditor was stunned when they found something with a markup that was far higher than they expected.

"$800 for 'some gold earring singles and cool beads' says the employee," was their caption to a post on the r/ThriftGrift subreddit, which came alongside pictures of the item in question.

Indeed, a $799.99 tag is attached to a small glass jar that contains some odds and ends, with nothing appearing to be of particularly high value.

Who knows, this could be to make up for all the times people have stumbled upon genuine gold jewelry for next to nothing.

"I truly hope with everything in me that they typed out $7.99 and this was a mistake," one person said.

"For $800 there better be some vintage Chanel in there (there isn't)," another added.

Of course, thrift stores don't only exist to give shoppers a buzz when finding a dramatically reduced-price item. They also help to extend the life of things that would otherwise be thrown away, keeping clothes, accessories, electronics, and furniture from heading to methane-producing landfills.

However, more and more people are becoming frustrated by some shops becoming increasingly expensive. With stores jumping on vintage trends and cashing in on the circular economy, they are often alienating shoppers who don't want to support planet-damaging fast fashion and those who rely on reduced clothing because they can't afford to buy new.

Some Redditors were able to see the funny side. "That is hysterical!" one person said.

x