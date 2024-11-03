Shopper sparks envy after finding fan-favorite Dyson vacuum at local thrift store: 'Runs like new'

This secondhand success story illustrates why more Americans are visiting thrift stores to save money on household essentials.

Thrifting just helped one savvy shopper unlock the cleaning experience of their dreams, all while keeping a perfectly good vacuum from ending up in a landfill.

A Reddit user in the r/ThriftStoreHauls community recently struck gold at their local thrift store, snagging a Dyson vacuum for just $25. These high-end cleaning machines typically retail for hundreds of dollars new, making this find impressive.

The new Dyson owner shared photos of their pristine-looking vacuum, noting that it "runs like new." But the real excitement came through in their follow-up comment about the vacuum's impressive performance: "I think I might be a Dyson fan boy now, because I've never felt this type of power from a vacuum," they wrote.

This secondhand success story illustrates why more Americans are visiting thrift stores to save money on household essentials. Beyond the obvious financial benefits, such as scoring a premium vacuum at a fraction of its retail price, thrifting helps shoppers discover hidden gems that might otherwise get overlooked.









Many thrift store vacuums just need basic maintenance, like filter cleaning or belt replacement, to run as good as new. Taking a few minutes to maintain these appliances saves money and prevents perfectly functional items from ending up in landfills, where they can take decades or even centuries to break apart.

The Reddit community reacted to this incredible find enthusiastically, with one commenter expressing shock at the bargain. "WHAT?????" they said. "I can't believe you got this for $25!!!!!"

Other users shared their own successful vacuum thrifting stories. "I found an Animal Ball, the filter below the canister was completely plugged. Cleaned it out and it runs like new! It gets out so much stuff my old vacuum missed," one wrote.

Another commenter highlighted the longevity of these machines when properly maintained: "My Dyson that runs perfectly was purchased in 2007. I lived in a 3400 sq/ft home so it was used plenty! I'm in a condo that is mostly wood flooring, but I keep it around for the stairs and cleaning out the car."

