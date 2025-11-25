Tesla owner shocked after returning to concerning scene at charging station: 'Hopefully this was just random'

One Tesla driver got an unpleasant surprise after leaving their car to charge at a public station — only to return to find it unplugged, vandalized, and covered in graffiti.

In a now-archived post on Reddit's r/TeslaModel3, the owner explained that they had parked their car "at <20% charge" and later received an alert that charging had stopped unexpectedly. When they checked, they discovered someone had not only unplugged the vehicle but also scribbled an insult across the paint: "F*** you, neuralink monkeys."

"I trawled YouTube and found you can get permanent marker off with toothpaste," the driver wrote. "After working out in the cold for half an hour it's gone now — albeit with less sheen on my paintwork."

The Reddit post quickly gained attention from fellow EV owners, who sympathized and offered tips on preventing similar incidents in the future. "Be prepared with the lock of the charger," one commenter advised. "It's cheap and gets rid of one possible trouble."

Others suggested automation tools to keep Tesla's built-in "Sentry Mode" active during charging, even below 20% battery. The owner clarified it was inactive, on what they said was "the one day I needed it."

Unfortunately, vandalism against electric vehicles and charging stations has become an increasing problem — often linked to backlash against the clean energy transition and the political polarization surrounding Tesla and its CEO, Elon Musk. These acts not only frustrate drivers but can also deter potential EV adopters.

FROM OUR PARTNER Embrace calm, restful sleep with natural magnesium solutions — and get 30% off for a limited time Nature’s Craft magnesium and Vitamin D supplement helps support your wellness routine with calmness, muscle relaxation, and better sleep quality. This vegan, non-hormonal powder is crafted with clean ingredients and no artificial flavors, colors, or fillers. Plus, for a limited time get 30% off this deliciously simple solution. Learn more

That's a setback for the environment, since switching from gas-powered vehicles to EVs is one of the most effective ways to cut carbon pollution. Even when factoring in the environmental cost of battery production, EVs remain significantly cleaner than traditional cars, according to multiple studies. And as the U.S. continues to expand renewable energy sources, that climate benefit will only grow.

Similar stories have made headlines in recent months, with Tesla Superchargers vandalized in California and EVs damaged in protest of clean tech incentives — incidents that highlight the need for stronger community education and infrastructure protection.

As one commenter put it best: "Hopefully this was just random."

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.