Tesla owner shocked by messy vandalism: 'What ... is wrong with people?'

A Tesla driver might want to think twice about parking their car outside, at least without surveillance.

A Reddit user posted a photo showing another case of vandalism of one of the brand's vehicles.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The egg splatter contrasted against the white electric car prompted the driver to write, "Got my first Tesla hate mail."

"What the f*** is wrong with people?" asked one commenter.

Another quipped, "Joke's on them, have you seen the price of eggs lately?"

Someone advised, "Get your car professionally ceramic paint coated, and it will help resist graffiti or crap like this damaging the paint."

Tesla dashcams have captured several cases of vandalism. One owner's camera caught two vandals in a parking garage kicking the car after failing to destroy the charging cord. Another camera showed someone scratching the vehicle in public.

While the OP's situation happened three years ago, rising vandalism cases against Tesla vehicles have been connected to CEO Elon Musk's previous involvement in the Trump administration. Drivers of other models have faced similar situations, though, and charging stations are frequent targets. Anti-EV sentiment based on misinformation may sometimes be to blame.

Unfortunately, EV vandalism can harm the planet as much as the victim. Unprovoked damage to cars and charging stations can deter those on the fence from buying them. Thus, the actions of a few can slow down the widespread adoption that can heavily reduce reliance on dirty energy.

While mining millions of tons of minerals like lithium is a necessity for batteries, that impact pales in comparison to billions of tons of dirty fuels dug up for gas-powered cars.

Innovators are already finding ways to recycle existing batteries, but once the gas in your tank is gone, it's gone, so there will always be a need for more. Plus, EVs don't emit toxic, heat-trapping exhaust, making them essential in the fight to protect, cool down, and heal an overheating planet.

Luckily, targeted pushback hasn't stopped a rise in EV sales, which increased 11.4% year over year in the first quarter of 2025, according to Cox Automotive.

Steps to improve the infrastructure also help. A perfect example is the growth of faster and more accessible chargers. Honda and Acura have gained access to the Supercharger network that will help EV drivers charge their vehicles faster and at more locations.

Plus, EV owners have testified about their benefits, like savings from not buying fuel and smoother acceleration.

