Passerby stunned by vandalism at Tesla charging station: 'It hurts an innocent bystander'

As electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla contends with international backlash, users on Reddit's r/Switzerland participated in a heated debate over a vandalized Tesla at a Swiss charging station.

Although Tesla remains dominant among EV brands, the automaker is enduring a massive sales slump, alongside a spike in Tesla vandalism.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's seemingly abrupt foray into politics last summer and his subsequent involvement with the Department of Government Efficiency proved immensely controversial worldwide — largely due to DOGE's chaotic mass layoffs and dismantling of popular initiatives, like the United States Agency for International Development, or USAID.

It's not clear precisely what transpired before the photograph on r/Switzerland was taken. It depicted a black Tesla sedan defaced with red spray-painted graffiti reading "F*** Nazis."

"Disliking a public figure like Elon Musk is a personal opinion, and everyone is entitled to have one," the original poster began. Noting that the car's owner "isn't Elon Musk," they opined that vandalizing Teslas or charging stations "hurts an innocent bystander and undermines any legitimate criticism" lobbed at Musk.

Unsurprisingly, the ensuing debate was tense. One user had an interesting take, pointing out that for all the vandals knew, the EV's owner "might even share the very same dislike of Musk."

A Redditor expressed sympathy for anyone "who bought a Tesla before" Musk became actively involved with American politics, and another speculated that the car's owner "probably had that car" before the backlash kicked up. A third suggested protesters turn their ire toward the dirty fuel industry, asserting it was "responsible for almost all issues in this world" over the past century.

But vandalism of EVs and charging stations was a problem long before Musk and DOGE descended on Washington. A Fresno charging station was vandalized in June 2024 after several similar attacks earlier that year alone.

Tesla's broader public image problems have sparked concerns that the controversy won't just harm one brand — it could have a chilling effect on drivers who plan to make their next car an EV.

Switching to an electric vehicle isn't just an unequivocal net good for the planet. EVs are also far less expensive in the long run, particularly for those with home solar — TCD recommends EnergySage for solar quotes.

Ultimately, a user offered a more balanced view of the incident, expressing frustration with Tesla's CEO and empathy for EV drivers who may be caught in the backlash. After describing Musk as "a disgusting person," they added that "Tesla owners shouldn't have to deal with this."

