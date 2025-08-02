Tesla owner shares concerning before-and-after photos following 'horrible' act of vandalism: 'This would break my heart'

"The more gas goes up and frustration goes up at the pump, the more hatred and animosity people will have against us Tesla owners."

This driver's EV was keyed in broad daylight.

A Tesla driver in Denmark was frustrated to find a large "X" carved into the hood of their car, and they shared photos of the damage — and shoddy body shop paint job — to r/TeslaModel3.

"Someone keyed my hood," they wrote.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Not only did the car get keyed, but the body shop didn't do a great job at covering it up, either. The shop "apologized and said it seemed like someone was in too much of a hurry," the Redditor wrote.

Tesla's Sentry Mode, which activates when the car detects suspicious activity, was unable to capture anything significant, although the camera did catch the vandal's reflection.

Despite a rise in popularity, there's also been a rise in anti-EV sentiment and EV vandalism. From keyed cars to destroyed chargers, vandalism can increase a driver's hesitancy toward making their next car an EV.

Even with the vandalism risk, switching to an EV can bring home a ton of benefits, like saving hundreds or thousands of dollars on fuel and maintenance costs each year. The U.S. Department of Energy estimates savings at up to $2,200 a year.

If you happen to have solar panels, you can bring charging costs down to as low as $0. If you don't, you can use EnergySage's free tools and resources to get the perfect panels for the best price.

Commenters offered their condolences for the car and shared in their frustration for EV vandals.

"I feel the more gas goes up and frustration goes up at the pump, the more hatred and animosity people will have against us Tesla owners," one user said.

"Dude wtf is wrong with people," another Redditor wrote. "So sorry about this! I too have a red model 3 and this would break my heart!"

"That's horrible," a third agreed.

