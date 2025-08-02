  • Home Home

Tesla owner shares concerning before-and-after photos following 'horrible' act of vandalism: 'This would break my heart'

"The more gas goes up and frustration goes up at the pump, the more hatred and animosity people will have against us Tesla owners."

by Cassidy Lovell
"The more gas goes up and frustration goes up at the pump, the more hatred and animosity people will have against us Tesla owners."

Photo Credit: Reddit

This driver's EV was keyed in broad daylight.

A Tesla driver in Denmark was frustrated to find a large "X" carved into the hood of their car, and they shared photos of the damage — and shoddy body shop paint job — to r/TeslaModel3.

"Someone keyed my hood," they wrote.

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

Not only did the car get keyed, but the body shop didn't do a great job at covering it up, either. The shop "apologized and said it seemed like someone was in too much of a hurry," the Redditor wrote.

Tesla's Sentry Mode, which activates when the car detects suspicious activity, was unable to capture anything significant, although the camera did catch the vandal's reflection.

Despite a rise in popularity, there's also been a rise in anti-EV sentiment and EV vandalism.  From keyed cars to destroyed chargers, vandalism can increase a driver's hesitancy toward making their next car an EV.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation.

To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner.

Even with the vandalism risk, switching to an EV can bring home a ton of benefits, like saving hundreds or thousands of dollars on fuel and maintenance costs each year. The U.S. Department of Energy estimates savings at up to $2,200 a year.

If you happen to have solar panels, you can bring charging costs down to as low as $0. If you don't, you can use EnergySage's free tools and resources to get the perfect panels for the best price.

Commenters offered their condolences for the car and shared in their frustration for EV vandals.

"I feel the more gas goes up and frustration goes up at the pump, the more hatred and animosity people will have against us Tesla owners," one user said.

"Dude wtf is wrong with people," another Redditor wrote. "So sorry about this! I too have a red model 3 and this would break my heart!"

"That's horrible," a third agreed.

Do you think Tesla can bounce back from its recent struggles?

Yes 💯

It depends on Elon's actions 🤔

I don't think it's struggling 🤷

Nope 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Prosperous communities and personal comfort go hand in hand."
Home

New survey reveals surprising shift in homeowners' heating and A/C choices: 'We almost couldn't keep up with the demand'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x