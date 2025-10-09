Tesla unveils game-changing new tech with serious power: 'It might be odd to get so excited about a white box'

With little time to spare, Tesla fulfilled its promise of delivering a high-powered, true V4 Supercharging station during the third quarter of 2025. On September 29, the electric vehicle maker unveiled the new station, which features eight V4 charging stalls, each capable of delivering up to 500 kW of power, according to EV Charging Stations.

The 500 kW V4 chargers represent a significant upgrade over V3 chargers, which could reach a maximum of 250 kW.

Fittingly, Tesla's first V4 Supercharging station is located in Redwood City, California, situated between San Francisco and San José in the heart of Silicon Valley.

"It might be odd to get so excited about a white box, but the V4 cabinet is a charging masterpiece: AC in, 16 trays of power electronics, DC out," Max de Zegher, Tesla's director of charging for North America, wrote in a post on X. "This is the tech that will make 1.2 MW charging for Semi, and 0.5 MW charging for cars, ubiquitous around the world."

The charging technology is so advanced that many EVs, including most Teslas, do not yet have the capabilities to take full advantage of the 500 kW maximum output of each charging stall.

Among Tesla's current vehicles, only the Cybertruck and the Semi are currently capable of such high-powered charging, with the Cybertruck maxing out at 500 kW and the Semi capable of an astounding 1.2 MW. Meanwhile, all other Teslas currently max out at around 250 kW, per EV Charging Stations.

In theory, the 500 kW power would mean that a Cybertruck's massive battery could be charged in as little as 15 minutes. To begin, the Redwood City V4 charging station will be available only to Tesla vehicles, pending the approval of additional permits.

In addition to setting up its own V4 Supercharging stations, several more of which are already in the works, Tesla will also offer its V4 chargers for purchase to third-party companies, according to an early September report from EV Charging Stations.

These advancements could provide a much-needed boost for the company, which has seen its sales decline thus far this year.

The advent of faster, more powerful V4 charging stations is a boon for EV owners and the environment. As charging stations become more prevalent and EV charging becomes faster, two of the key logistical barriers holding back widespread EV adoption will become less of an issue for many motorists.

