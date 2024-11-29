Tesla entices car buyers with incredible Supercharging incentive: 'Exciting time ahead'

This is nothing new for the renowned electric vehicle manufacturer.

If you're in Europe or the Middle East and you've been considering purchasing a Tesla, now's the perfect time. The company is offering a whole year of free Supercharging for anyone who takes delivery of a Model Y before December 31, 2024, Teslarati reported.

This is nothing new for the electric vehicle manufacturer, which has been known to promote end-of-year and other sales-boosting initiatives. If you miss out on this one, there's a good chance you'll get another opportunity before the end of 2025.

So, is this worth your time? It depends on your lifestyle. Supercharging rates vary from station to station, but it costs $27 per charge on average. It's less expensive to charge your Tesla at home, but if you have a long commute or don't spend much time at home, being able to Supercharge for free is a huge benefit.

🗣️ Which of these features would most effectively convince you to buy an EV?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Switching to an EV is good for Mother Earth, too. According to LeafScore.com, Teslas are better for the environment than internal combustion engine vehicles. Granted, they're not perfect — lithium batteries have a poor reputation — but even with this consideration, driving an electric vehicle greatly reduces one's carbon footprint, as they produce zero planet-warming tailpipe pollution.









Europe and the Middle East aren't the only parts of the world benefitting from cool Tesla initiatives this time of year.

The company is also offering $3,000 off newly leased cars in Australia and New Zealand. Announced at the end of October, the offer for that deal ends a little earlier than the one in Europe and the Middle East. Tesla fans Down Under have until December 20 to take advantage of the deal, according to The Driven.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

These initiatives may have the added bonus of promoting the switch from ICE to electric vehicles worldwide. A commenter on The Driven wrote: "Exciting time ahead with the 2025 Tesla refreshed Model Y coming closer and closer to being revealed and then for sale. Hoping it will be my first EV purchase."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.