Tesla introduces major update that will make drivers' lives easier: 'Tesla is making great progress'

An app update for Tesla users may make their lives easier, as they can now see updates for a repair technician's progress.

According to Teslarati, the new update, which takes advantage of Apple's Live Activities feature, alerts drivers about their car's service status.

Teslarati noted that this includes "the expected arrival time of the repair technician, the actual arrival time, and the estimated completion time."

This update is not yet available for Android users, but Apple users may find that this small update to the app can improve their customer service experience.

One commenter on the Teslarati article wrote, "I love it for keeping close tabs on supercharging." The same system that allows users to check their charging status is also used for repairs.

The positive feedback from this update is welcome news for the electric vehicle company, which struggled with sales in the first two quarters of 2025 before record-setting deliveries in the third quarter. Concerns related to Tesla CEO Elon Musk's political activity are partly responsible for the company's damaged brand reputation.

However, Tesla's EVs, and EVs in general, are an important step in mitigating Earth's warming.

While opponents to EVs note that the vehicles burden the environment through material mining and vehicle manufacturing, the EPA explains that EVs are more sustainable over the course of their lives than traditional gas-powered vehicles.

EVs are also linked to improved respiratory health in urban areas, according to the American Lung Association, as they do not emit tailpipe pollutants.

Choosing an EV can also be a smart financial decision. With reduced fuel and maintenance costs, an EV could save you thousands of dollars over its lifetime.

Charging an EV at home can be significantly cheaper than using public chargers, adding potentially hundreds of dollars in annual savings.

Installing solar panels can also increase savings associated with owning an EV, since charging using your own solar energy is cheaper than using public charging or relying on the grid for electricity.

Tesla's new service update can save you time and keep you in the know while your car is getting serviced.

As a commenter wrote, "Tesla is making great progress … to improve the communication and efficiency of their services."

