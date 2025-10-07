Tesla owner shares security footage of bizarre incident in parking lot: 'Why would anyone do this?'

A Tesla driver is going viral after sharing a video of an unsettling act of vandalism that left social media users stunned — and grossed out.

In a post to Reddit's r/ModelY forum, one user shared security camera footage showing a man shoving a chewed piece of food into the handle of their parked Tesla Model Y at an Ikea in North York, Toronto. The incident happened around 8:45 p.m. on Sept. 3, as the suspect and a companion walked directly toward the vehicle and carried out the bizarre act before leaving.

The Tesla's Sentry Mode cameras captured the entire encounter from multiple angles, including the culprit's vehicle: a Tesla Cybertruck. The original poster was left with the question: "Why would anyone do this?"

Beyond being an unpleasant surprise for the car's owner, acts like this can discourage people from adopting electric vehicles — a key part of reducing our dependence on dirty energy sources such as gas and oil.

While some critics raise concerns about the environmental impact of battery production, research shows that even the "dirtiest" EV batteries are still far cleaner over their lifetimes than gas-powered cars.

Incidents of vandalism at EV charging stations or targeting EV owners can slow the shift away from fossil fuels by making public charging and ownership feel less safe or welcoming.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

One of the best ways to protect your car — and your wallet — is to pair an EV with home solar panels. Installing rooftop solar lets drivers charge their vehicles using clean, renewable energy right from their driveway, cutting electricity costs and avoiding the rising rates from the grid. Over time, a home solar setup can pay for itself by slashing both household energy bills and fuel costs, while also shrinking your carbon footprint.

Reddit commenters were baffled by the behavior caught on the Tesla cameras.

"So they have a Tesla and they know these cars have cameras all around. How foolish," one user wrote.

Another joked: "Maybe you took their favorite charging spot?"

Others speculated on motives, with CEO Elon Musk's polarizing political activity seeming less likely given the act was committed by a Cybertruck owner. The original poster guessed that "I must have taken a spot they wanted."

Another commenter summed up the mood: "Just so ridiculous and pointless."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.