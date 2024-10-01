  • Business Business

Tesla makes nearly $20 million investment impacting Supercharging presence in New York City: 'Over 40,000 square feet in size'

by Cassidy Lovell
New York has the fifth-most electric vehicle registrations per 100,000 people.

A barrier to buying electric vehicles is coming down.

EVs are becoming more popular, but many Americans are still hesitant to hop on the electric bandwagon. High prices, lack of charging stations, and charging times are the most commonly cited complaints.

Fortunately, prices are already on the decline, and charging stations are becoming more widespread and effective. Tesla has plans to speed things up: $18 million dedicated to building Supercharger sites in Queens, New York, Teslarati reported.

New York has the fifth-most electric vehicle registrations per 100,000 people, reported Splitvolt. That number is expected to rise, and the state has plans to create a vast network of chargers — over 40,000 — by 2030.

Tesla is helping out with the purchase of an "$18 million lot that spans over 40,000 square feet in size," per Teslarati, that will make charging more accessible for electric vehicle owners and encourage gas-powered drivers to make the switch. 

It's even amping up the production of charging adapters — 8,000 a week — so other EV brands can access the Superchargers.

While electric vehicles are initially pricier than their gas-powered counterparts, "from just September 2022 to September 2023, the average price of a new EV has dropped nearly $15,000," according to the Natural Resources Defense Council

Additionally, the NRDC says EV owners can expect to "spend about 40 to 65 percent less annually on fuel costs than gas-powered vehicle drivers do."

🗣️ If you were going to purchase an EV, which of these factors would be most important to you?

🔘 Cost 💰

🔘 Battery range 🔋

🔘 Power and speed 💪

🔘 The way it looks 😎

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Electric vehicles are better for the environment, too. Fully electric vehicles and hybrids in electric mode produce no tailpipe emissions, whereas gas-powered "cars and trucks account for nearly one-fifth of all U.S. emissions, emitting around 24 pounds of carbon dioxide and other global-warming gases for every gallon of gas," said the Union of Concerned Scientists.

Dropping prices, annual savings, additional charging stations, lowered emissions — all great reasons to make your next car an electric vehicle.

x