Panasonic unveils game-changing new tech that could supercharge Tesla performance: 'Could be a winner'

The year 2027 is poised to be a big one for electric vehicles.

That's when Ford plans to start building a lower-cost, all-electric pickup starting at $30,000. By the end of that year, Panasonic is set to be making a breakthrough battery that can add nearly a hundred miles of range to the popular Tesla Model Y, according to Electrek.

That's about 450 miles of distance, leaving range anxiety with road dust. Japan-headquartered Panasonic is a key Tesla supplier that has long been making headlines for battery innovations. Next, its experts intend to develop a pack that doesn't include an anode during production. It's a move that may leave battery buffs wondering how the concept gets past the basic lithium-ion workflow.

"Interesting idea. I hope it pans out," an Electrek reader commented on a story about the innovation.

They pull it off with lithium metal inside the pack that forms the crucial anode during the first charge cycle, according to Reuters. This leaves more space for valuable cathode materials. When a battery operates, ions move between the two electrodes through a substance called an electrolyte, according to a U.S. Department of Energy fact sheet.

The manufacturing method will allow Panasonic to increase capacity without changing the volume. Experts also hope to reduce the amount of expensive nickel needed for the cathode, the Reuters story added.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

Lower-cost batteries and EVs would seemingly be a byproduct, but Panasonic didn't give the news agency details on production costs.

Globally, 2025 EV and plug-in hybrid sales are expected to increase 25% year-over-year, to 22 million vehicles, according to BloombergNEF. The Panasonic innovation has the potential to provide another boost to the sector.

"I'm always wary of 'battery breakthrough' announcements, as they rarely pan out to anything substantial, but if they can deliver a 25% increase in energy density at a reasonable cost with longevity, it could be a winner," Electrek's Fred Lambert wrote. Energy density is the amount of electricity that can be stored per pound.

The company made news last year for innovations that promised a wider range. It has also been pioneering silicon anode technology to diversify component supply chains and improve performance.

Reliable EVs are already on the road, as the median range for model year 2024 is 283 miles. Each one that replaces a gas-guzzler prevents thousands of pounds of air pollution annually, according to the DOE.

What's more, tailpipe gases are associated with health risks and deaths, according to Harvard researchers. That's in addition to contributing to our planet's overheating.

Certain states still offer perks for buying and charging an EV. And owners of the cleaner rides enjoy $1,500 a year in gas and service savings. Adding a rooftop solar array and a battery backup can provide free solar energy for charging. Federal tax breaks for the systems expire on Dec. 31, making fast action important. EnergySage is a trusted resource that can help you compare quotes, lock in all the rebates, and find a timely installer. The advice could save you up to $10,000.

For now, Panasonic has added to the hype for upgraded tech coming down the pipeline in the coming years. Lambert wrote that it could be a thrown gauntlet for some of the sector's other juggernauts.

"I'd like to see Panasonic put some pressure on the Chinese and Korean battery manufacturers," he wrote.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.