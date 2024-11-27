Tesla drivers excited for future updates after leak teases rollout of advanced technology: 'This would be great'

One of the biggest pluses of Tesla is their willingness to try new things.

While it wasn't the most ballyhooed holiday update (explained here by NotATeslaApp), a leak of Tesla update 2024.44 got drivers speculating what could be waiting for them under the proverbial tree.

NotATeslaApp shared a sneak peek at the forthcoming update with a few caveats. The new features were for a 2024 Model 3 in Europe, were translated into English, and haven't passed employee testing yet.

With that in mind, there could be some differences depending on region, model, and how testing goes.

The first key component was cold weather improvements, including more effective Supercharging and improved automatic windshield defogging. NotATeslaApp posited the Supercharging improvement would be achieved by prioritizing heating up the battery in advance.









The next key feature, per Teslarati, was increasing access to tow-friendly Supercharger locations. Drivers in tow mode can now see on a map if a location has pull-through charging spots that won't require removing their trailer to top up.

The last major feature was an optional blind spot warning while parked. If Tesla cameras detect cars, pedestrians, bikers, or really anything else, the car will give you a visual warning light, an audible tone, and won't open the door on first asking. Riders and drivers can override the system by attempting to open the door a second time.

One of the biggest pluses of Tesla is their willingness to try new things. That can be seen in past updates like high-tech adaptive headlight features or in innovative trials to make the industry-leading Supercharger network even faster for drivers.

For drivers considering the switch to an EV, Tesla already offers major fuel savings and industry-low maintenance costs. Any EV also reduces individual contributions to planet-warming air pollution, while reducing our collective reliance on dirty energy.

Commenters on Reddit were intrigued by some of the updates of 2024.44, but are already looking forward to the bigger things in store in a holiday update.

"I've read that Holiday update will include Apple Watch support," one Redditor wrote before saying, "This would be great if correct."

"I'm hoping for SiriusXM streaming app," another user chimed in.

"I think those waiting for Xmas light show or something cool are gonna get scrooged this year," a bearish user predicted. "Please prove me wrong Tesla."

