Tesla introduces game-changing feature to help EV drivers in cold weather — here's what's new

Tesla's latest software update gives cold-weather drivers a major boost when they charge their electric vehicles in the winter or in the snow.

In the company's 2024.2.6 release, the EV manufacturer introduced a feature that allows drivers to choose a Tesla charging station and begin heating up the charging port and preparing the battery for a charge in the middle of freezing conditions. This is all within the vehicle's existing navigation system, according to Business Insider.

Any move that makes Teslas more comfortable to drive can help the environment and everyone who calls our planet home, as the automaker's popularity worldwide has helped bring EVs into the mainstream. Every EV on the road means one less gas-guzzler polluting the Earth with fumes that cause planet-warming pollution and health issues like asthma.

These new features will make the charging process faster than colder temperatures have previously allowed, as subzero temps require EV batteries to heat up before receiving an additional charge, which means the process can be much slower.

Additionally, Tesla's update added a timer that tracks how long it will take the battery to warm up. The update also provided smaller features like security improvements, adaptive high-beams, and tech that considers the EV's battery age when calculating its range — a welcome update for drivers who own older models from the automaker.

Frequently updated software is one of the extras that keep Tesla drivers happy, as the company's vehicles can receive cutting-edge new capabilities without owners having to purchase an entirely new vehicle.

Other recent developments have also proved Tesla's ability to withstand extreme climates. For example, a study showed that cold weather may give Tesla batteries increased longevity. Additionally, a recent video also showed a Tesla's ability to withstand extreme heat.

