Tesla drivers are thrilled as company confirms rollout of new advanced technology: 'I'm even more eager'

Tesla owners in the United States will soon be able to enjoy a new, state-of-the-art safety feature on certain models. Tesla already successfully released this update in Europe for the "Highland" Model 3. Now, the company has confirmed that its high-tech adaptive headlight feature is "almost there" for release in the U.S.

According to an article from Teslarati, these adaptive headlights focus on reducing glare and increasing visibility by only dimming individual pixels, not the entire headlight altogether — which means that a high beam can stay on longer, allowing the driver to see better at night. Additionally, the headlights automatically adjust their direction and intensity based on vehicle speed, steering angle, and elevation.

Limited aspects of the adaptive features — such as adapting lighting to curves in the road — were rolled out in the U.S. for certain Teslas earlier this year via a software update, as noted by Not a Tesla App. The U.S. still awaits the fuller updates available in Europe, according to a recent post by the news outlet.

Teslarati shared how the adaptive headlights are a new addition to other safety features Tesla already employs for its vehicles. The outlet also noted the headlight functions are especially noteworthy when considered as a "major piece of [Tesla's] Full Self-Driving puzzle," as maximum visibility and accuracy are two of the company's key focal points.

This development from Tesla marks a significant advancement in automotive lighting, enhancing both comfort and safety for drivers. For one thing, the headlights will help drivers to spot potential hazards earlier and adjust accordingly, and perhaps most notably, other drivers will be grateful as well since the headlights reduce glare to oncoming traffic.

Overall, those who drive with the new feature should benefit from reduced eye strain, better nighttime visibility, and a safer driving experience all around.

The American Tesla Model 3 is already receiving rave reviews about its great perks and "surprisingly low price tag," including updated brakes, adapted suspension, and a backseat touchscreen. And that's before the adaptive headlight feature.



Not only will Tesla's safety feature make driving safely at night an easier feat, but it may also encourage more consumers to give electric vehicles a try — helping both themselves and the environment.

Some current Tesla enthusiasts have said they are already excited to test out this new feature.

One user tweeted about their experience driving a Model Y in Iceland, "I'm even more eager to get the EU-approved adaptive headlight functionality in the US."

Another user commented on Teslarati's article that they're "amazed seeing the lights avoid any cars around you."

