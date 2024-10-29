Tesla announces major achievements in latest update on Supercharger Network: 'Impressed by what the hyper-focused team is pulling off'

"I have seen more supercharger stations opening up more than ever."

Automotive company Tesla has announced the growth of its Supercharger Network during Q3 of 2024, showing major achievements in performance and installations, according to Teslarati.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the company's charging account, Tesla Charging (@TeslaCharging), posted the highlights of its performance in Q3 (July-September) 2024.

The post read:

"In Q3, we:

→ opened 2.8K Supercharger stalls, +23% year-over-year network growth

→ delivered 1.4 TWh, +27% year-over-year growth

→ saved 150+ million gallons of gasoline, offsetting 3+ billion lbs of CO2"

In another post, electric vehicle writer Jaan of the EV Universe (@TheEVuniverse) estimated that Tesla has installed 62,396 Supercharger stalls in 6,800 locations around the world.

"Impressed by what the hyper-focused team is pulling off," posted Max de Zegher, Tesla's director of charging for North America, Europe, Middle East, & Africa, and the Asia Pacific region.

This is even more impressive given the major layoffs in the Supercharger team at Tesla in April 2024.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

The Tesla Supercharger is the "largest global, fast charging network" in the world, providing electric vehicle drivers with public chargers that can give vehicles up to 200 miles of range in just 15 minutes. J.D. Power recently recognized the network as the best public charging system in the U.S.

"Both Tesla and non-Tesla owners find charging their vehicles at Tesla Supercharger facilities is most satisfying," said J.D. Power Executive Director of the EV Practice, Brent Gruber.

Electric vehicles, which have risen in sales year over year and reaching 454,670 cars sold in the first five months of 2024, provide drivers with an affordable option that can save money through tax credits and fuel savings, while helping reduce air pollution. However, a lack of public charging networks have deterred drivers from switching to EVs.

🗣️ If you were going to purchase an EV, which of these factors would be most important to you?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

The increase in Superchargers across the U.S. will help provide more options for accessible public EV chargers and more freedom for drivers.

"I have seen more supercharger stations opening up more than ever," one user commented.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.