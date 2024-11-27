Scientists invent new cost-effective method for removing a major pollutant from the air we breathe: 'This represents a big milestone'

The reactor's secret sauce is its unique three-chamber design with a special porous layer at its core.

Scientists just unveiled a solution that could make removing carbon from our atmosphere much more practical and affordable, according to Science Daily. They have developed a new electrochemical reactor that drastically cuts the energy needed for direct air capture — the process of filtering planet-warming carbon dioxide straight from the air we breathe.

While we already have the technology to capture carbon dioxide, current methods require intense heat and toxic chemicals, making them expensive and potentially harmful. The innovative reactor from Rice University researchers changes all that by operating at room temperature without hazardous materials.

The reactor's secret sauce is its unique three-chamber design with a special porous layer at its core. Think of it like a giant Brita filter for cleaning the air instead of water. While it's busy capturing carbon, it can also produce clean hydrogen fuel as a bonus, making the whole process much cheaper.

"This represents a big milestone in carbon capture from the atmosphere," said Haotian Wang, the Rice University chemical engineer who led the development. His team's reactor uses electricity instead of heat to separate carbon dioxide from the capture solution, similar to how a battery operates but in reverse.

By making carbon capture more energy-efficient and cost-effective, this technology could help more industries adopt cleaner practices. That means less carbon dioxide trapping heat in our atmosphere and contributing to extreme weather events that threaten our communities.

The researchers designed their reactor to be modular and adaptable so it can work with different types of carbon-capturing solutions. This flexibility makes it more likely that various industries can implement the technology to reduce their carbon impact while saving on energy costs.

While there's no specific timeline yet for when we might see this reactor in action at an industrial scale, the researchers report it's already performing at commercially relevant levels in the lab. As more companies look for ways to operate sustainably while keeping costs down, innovations like this offer hope that we can build a cleaner future that benefits both businesses and the environment.

