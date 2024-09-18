Tesla sparks buzz after photos surface of new plug-in at Supercharger station: 'Progress … is accelerating'

While the Tesla Semi, auto manufacturer Tesla's electric truck design, has yet to enter mass production, the company is making buzz for a new EV mobile charger, according to Electrek.

Images shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, by user Cam (@camthehombre) apparently show that Tesla has made a mobile charger for Tesla Semis that can fit on a skid and be transported to where it is needed. The images were taken at Tooele, Utah.

Seen at the Tooele UT supercharger tonight. Is this for a Tesla Semi? @MarcoRPi1 pic.twitter.com/JJpX2HsGU0 — Cam (@camthehombre) August 21, 2024

Tesla announced its all-electric Semi vehicle in 2017. Operated by an electric battery, the Tesla Semi aims to provide three times the power of traditional trucks on diesel, according to Dan Priestley, Tesla's senior manager of Semi Truck Engineering, as reported by Not a Tesla App.

This would help revolutionize the trucking industry, which put over 14 million trucks on the road in 2022, according to the American Trucking Associations, and generates over $940 billion in gross profits annually, per HDS Truck Driving Institute.

Trucks, which generally run on diesel, contribute to planet-warming pollution, as Teletrac Navman US explained. EV trucks like the Tesla Semi could help reduce pollution and reliance on dirty energy.

Tesla Semis are currently in testing with Tesla and large companies, like Walmart and Pepsi. Tesla has built about 100 Semis for testing, per Teslarati. The EV company hopes to begin production in late 2025, according to Transport Topics, and move into the European market.

Tesla has made mobile Superchargers before but just for passenger EVs. Another company, Yoshi Mobility, has also rolled out mobile chargers for areas where there is no infrastructure for electric vehicle charging yet.

However, the images of the mobile Tesla Semi mobile charger are the first of its kind to be used for vehicles of its kind.

According to Electrek, electric trucks are currently limited by infrastructure, where they can charge between their distribution centers. Mobile chargers for semis like this one can help long-distance trucking become electric along with passenger cars.

Electric vehicles can save drivers thousands on fuel costs (per U.S. News & World Report and Consumer Reports) and tax credits (per the IRS) and help reduce nearly 100,000 pounds of pollution over 10 years on average by switching from gas-powered light-duty vehicles, based on Department of Energy data.

"This is a VERY good sign," one Electrek commenter wrote. "Progress of the new Semi production facility is accelerating so we should be seeing more of these megachargers installed near major highway routes."

"This is likely being moved around as a support 'vehicle' to drive the Semi around various parts of the country and to further test the ability to add on at certain locations," another comment said.

