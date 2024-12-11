Tesla announces brand-new deal on dual- and tri-motor Cybertrucks — here's why it may not last forever

This may be your chance to get in on this hot new trend, just in time for the new year.

In a bid to increase American Cybertruck demand, Tesla is offering leases for dual-motor and tri-motor Cybertrucks.

The deal includes leases both with and without down payments, starting at $899 per month. It's worth noting that the cheapest option requires a $7,500 down payment.

This deal was first announced in November, though it was modified after consumers complained of steep prices. Originally, the leases started at $999 a month, also with a $7,500 down payment. An Electrek commenter said: "It's still more per month than my mortgage."

To be fair, it's a lot cheaper than buying one — while there is now a cheaper standard option, that all-wheel-drive Cybertruck is still upward of $74,000 if you pay upfront.









The Cybertruck is not for all and has been one of the more polarizing major vehicles ever released, but its popularity has been undeniable, with it finishing the third quarter of 2024 as the top-selling EV truck and third best-selling EV overall, behind only other Tesla models. If you think a Cybertruck may be for you, this may be your chance to get in on the hot new trend just in time for the new year.

Plus, electric vehicles are better for the environment. According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, "research shows that an EV is typically responsible for lower levels of greenhouse gases (GHGs) than an average new gasoline car."

Even after the changes, not everyone is content with this deal. Another commenter noted: "The stupidest part of this is that they could have spent all that time and money making a smaller, cheaper car that would have sold like crazy."

Others thought the opportunity to lease a Cybertruck is still better than only being able to buy it outright, with at least one pointing out that the gas savings would help to offset the cost over a truck with an internal combustion engine, which are typically considered to be "gas-guzzlers."

"If you have an ICE truck you might do it cause of the GAS savings," they wrote. "I am in Florida and my UNLIMITED EV charging costs me $31 per month with our Utility FPL. Crazy deal really. If you have a $800 truck payment today and pay $400 for gas every month. This is instant savings."

While this reader's breakdown may overstate the savings across the same number of miles driven, the point remains that charging an EV at home is much cheaper and easier than buying gas at a gas station.

Another attractive option when ordering and even leasing a Tesla is the Powershare Home Backup Bundle, a $2,500 add-on that allows you to power your home from your vehicle — something most EV makers are now offering or planning to offer. Tesla says a Cybertruck can power your home off-grid for at least three days.

Fortunately for naysayers and diehard Tesla fans alike, the electric vehicle giant will likely offer different, more financially appealing deals soon. As recently as last November, it offered a year of free Supercharging for European and Middle Eastern customers.

This isn't the only deal the company announced last month. It teamed up with Uber to release a program worth $2,000 for drivers. Uber drivers who buy a Model 3 or Model Y Tesla will get thousands in credits and cash if certain requirements are met.

