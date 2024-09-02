Tesla's Model S Plaid smashes its own record with blistering quarter-mile drag race: 'Is this what the new Roadster will run?'

The post drew plenty of excitement about the feat.

If you've got a need for speed, the Tesla Model S Plaid might be the car for you.

Teslarati reports the record-breaking electric vehicle has done it again, setting a new standard with an 8.56-second quarter mile and average speed of 162 mph. That improves upon the previous 8.714-second quarter-mile mark from a tuned version of the model.

The Tesla Plaid Racing YouTube channel recently shared the record-setting run, which featured a blazing 0-60 mph split of 1.88 seconds and an eighth-mile speed of 130.46 mph.

Adding to the excitement of the Model S Plaid's speed marks is the anticipation for the long-awaited Tesla Roadster. Elon Musk hyped up the car earlier this year with talk of a sensational sub-one-second 0-60 mph split, as well as a tantalizing collaboration with SpaceX, Musk's spacecraft company.

Recently, as Teslarati reports, he gave a promising update on the Roadster by revealing that most of the engineering is complete and that Tesla will look to begin production next year.

For now, the Tesla Model S Plaid is more than holding its own against higher-priced competition.

With a starting price of $89,990, the Model S Plaid has run close to the $2.4 million Rimac Nevera hypercar, for instance, and even beat the $600,000 Lamborghini Revuelto.

If you're worried that the actual model available to the public falls short of these blistering figures, you needn't be. Teslarati reports that unmodified units come with three motors that generate 1,020 horsepower, and the company also promises a 1.99-second 0-60 mph speed and scorching 9.23-second quarter-mile time.

Whether it's saving on gas, accessing a tax credit, or reducing pollution, there are many reasons drivers are turning to EVs. When buying new electric vehicles, consumers can get up to $7,500 in tax credits and can expect to save around $1,500 a year on maintenance and fuel.

With the Model S Plaid, Tesla is giving consumers in the market for a blazing, high-performance vehicle a top option to make the switch.

The Model S Plaid's record-setting run was amplified by DragTimes (@DragTimes) on X, formerly known as Twitter, and the account tagged Musk, asking: "Is this what the new roadster will run?" The post also drew plenty of excitement about the feat, as well as anticipation for the Roadster.

One X user posted: "Wow. That's impressive. That doesn't leave much room for the roadster."

Meanwhile, another user boldly predicted that this development promises an even greater breakthrough for the future, posting that the Roadster will shatter this mark and run in the seven-second range.

