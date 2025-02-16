  • Business Business

All-electric semi truck achieves first-of-its-kind feat: 'Progress is 100% being made'

The expansion of these models becomes a greater reality each and every day.

by Demitri Fierro
The expansion of these models becomes a greater reality each and every day.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

The new year brings new ideas and innovations. With the rise of electric vehicles into the mainstream automotive industry, progress in features, convenience, and affordability have been prioritized. Industry giant Tesla continues this focus with enhancements to the company's Tesla Semi

According to Teslarati, the Tesla Class 8 all-electric semi truck was spotted being tested with twin tandem trailers in Nevada, apparently for the first time. As twin tandem trailers usually pertain to two containers being pulled by a single truck, the transportation of various goods is made more efficient. 

As Tesla Semi advocate Zane Hinrichs (@Zanegler) noted on X, previously known as Twitter, the Tesla Class 8 twin trailers tests signal the opportunity to test triple trailers in the near future. 

"Tesla is now testing tandem trailer configuration. Triples are legal in Nevada. Probably won't be long until we see them testing them," wrote Hinrichs. 

The Tesla EV has demonstrated exciting capabilities in recent years. The company says it can travel up to 500 miles on a single charge and has an energy consumption of 2 kilowatt-hours per mile. 

Despite first deliveries dating back to 2022, the EV is manufactured in limited quantities. But a dedicated Tesla Semi factory is expected to complete construction in 2025, anticipating the mass production of up to 50,000 Tesla Semi vehicles annually. 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Tesla Semis have been making waves in the shipping and logistics industries, offering a cleaner and more efficient alternative to the traditional diesel-powered trucks. As the Tesla Semi has the ability to travel up to 500 miles on a single charge, it makes it a viable option for long-distance hauls. 

In addition, this trucking EV is good for haulage company wallets. According to the company, it is two times cheaper per mile to refuel compared to diesel trucks, which greatly reduces the operating costs for businesses.

As EVs provide savings when it comes to maintenance and better air quality, the expansion of these models becomes a greater reality each and every day. 

If you were going to purchase an EV, which of these factors would be most important to you?

Cost 💰

Battery range 🔋

Power and speed 💪

The way it looks 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"This is what's needed to make an impact in the Australian market," wrote one Teslarati reader. 

"GREAT TO SEE - progress is 100% being made," wrote another.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x