All-electric semi truck achieves first-of-its-kind feat: 'Progress is 100% being made'

The new year brings new ideas and innovations. With the rise of electric vehicles into the mainstream automotive industry, progress in features, convenience, and affordability have been prioritized. Industry giant Tesla continues this focus with enhancements to the company's Tesla Semi.

According to Teslarati, the Tesla Class 8 all-electric semi truck was spotted being tested with twin tandem trailers in Nevada, apparently for the first time. As twin tandem trailers usually pertain to two containers being pulled by a single truck, the transportation of various goods is made more efficient.

Tesla Semi First - Two Tesla semi's pulling tandem trailers. I see lots of Tesla semi's around Giga Nevada but this is a first.

Tesla is now testing tandem trailer configuration. Triples are legal in Nevada. Probably won't be long until we see them testing them. pic.twitter.com/Nnmh2VaVKQ — Zanegler (@HinrichsZane) January 5, 2025

As Tesla Semi advocate Zane Hinrichs (@Zanegler) noted on X, previously known as Twitter, the Tesla Class 8 twin trailers tests signal the opportunity to test triple trailers in the near future.

"Tesla is now testing tandem trailer configuration. Triples are legal in Nevada. Probably won't be long until we see them testing them," wrote Hinrichs.

The Tesla EV has demonstrated exciting capabilities in recent years. The company says it can travel up to 500 miles on a single charge and has an energy consumption of 2 kilowatt-hours per mile.

Despite first deliveries dating back to 2022, the EV is manufactured in limited quantities. But a dedicated Tesla Semi factory is expected to complete construction in 2025, anticipating the mass production of up to 50,000 Tesla Semi vehicles annually.

Tesla Semis have been making waves in the shipping and logistics industries, offering a cleaner and more efficient alternative to the traditional diesel-powered trucks. As the Tesla Semi has the ability to travel up to 500 miles on a single charge, it makes it a viable option for long-distance hauls.

In addition, this trucking EV is good for haulage company wallets. According to the company, it is two times cheaper per mile to refuel compared to diesel trucks, which greatly reduces the operating costs for businesses.

As EVs provide savings when it comes to maintenance and better air quality, the expansion of these models becomes a greater reality each and every day.

"This is what's needed to make an impact in the Australian market," wrote one Teslarati reader.

"GREAT TO SEE - progress is 100% being made," wrote another.

