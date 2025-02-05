  • Tech Tech

New data shows major shift in pattern of electric vehicle purchases: 'Now is a great time to consider...'

by Laurie Esposito Harley
New data shows that Americans are increasingly turning to electric or hybrid light-duty vehicles — such as passenger cars, pickup trucks, and delivery vans. In the U.S., during the third quarter of 2024, over one in every five light-duty vehicles purchased were a plug-in hybrid, a hybrid, or a battery-powered EV. 

The federal Energy Information Administration reported that EV sales increased to a total of 21.2% of all light-duty vehicle sales over the three months, as reported by Environment America

Individuals who drive EVs experience numerous financial and environmental benefits.

One major advantage of owning an EV or hybrid is the fuel cost savings, especially with skyrocketing gas prices. Gas-powered cars have more moving parts and need more regular maintenance — such as oil and fluid changes — and repairs. So EV owners save on those costs, as well. 

In fact, EV batteries should outlast the car itself, with many coming with lengthy warranties, so there's little need to worry about replacing one on modern EVs. Additionally, in most cases, rebates and tax credits are available to EV owners, whether they lease or own the car.

EV ownership helps with environmental issues, as well. Since these cars don't release pollutants like their gasoline-run counterparts, they can improve air quality. They're also much quieter than gas cars, particularly when driving slowly. This is helpful in residential areas where loud engines can interfere with TV programs and conversations.

And drivers are falling in love with getting out on the road again, citing the sheer fun of driving EVs due to their peppy acceleration and advanced features. In general, EVs offer high-tech perks with excellent performance.

"If you need to replace your car, now is a great time to consider an electric vehicle," said Johanna Neumann, senior director of the Campaign for 100% Renewable Energy at Environment America Research & Policy Center. The group cited improving technology, lowering prices, and a wider selection as reasons to consider an EV or hybrid.

"I pay about $40/month to fuel my EV," one EV owner explained. "It's so cheap, it's stupid."

On X, formerly known as Twitter, TesCalendar (@TesCalendar1) recently helped his cousin buy a used Tesla Model 3. Although his cousin was completely unfamiliar with EVs, he was driven to switch because of gas savings that would actually outpace the cost of buying the car used.

"He will be saving $2600+ in fuel every year by switching to electric," he said. "That gives him less than 6 years to have a completely FREE car!" 

