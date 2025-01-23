Tesla announces major milestone on quest to deliver next-gen semi-truck: 'Estimated fuel savings of up to $150,000 within ... first three years'

Tesla's groundbreaking electric freight truck has tremendous potential — here's how it could change the future of transportation.

The fully electric Semi is one step closer to full production. The company's factory in Nevada "recently saw the installation of the last major piece of structural steel topping off the main building," per Teslarati.

It's been a long time coming — while the truck was first mentioned in 2016 and announced in 2017, Tesla executives have said it is on track for full production in 2026. With an expected range of 500 miles on a single charge, this would make it one of the greatest EV ranges on the market.

Features include central seating for increased visibility, three independent motors, and a weight limit of 82,000 pounds. Semi chargers can get the trucks to 70% of their range in just 30 minutes.

Along with its innovative features, it'll save drivers a ton of money on gas. According to Tesla, driving the Semi "is approximately two times cheaper per mile than refueling with diesel. Operators can see estimated fuel savings of up to $150,000 within their first three years of ownership."

Electric trucks could change the transportation sector. While heavy-duty diesel semi-trucks only make up 4% of vehicles on the road, they're responsible for nearly 60% of all of transportation's fine particulate pollution and more than 400 million tons of heat-trapping air pollution, according to the Environmental Defense Fund.

Electric vehicles produce no tailpipe pollution, and even when factoring in the pollution from electricity production and manufacturing, EVs are still more climate-friendly than their gas-powered counterparts.

Switching to an electric vehicle reduces your carbon pollution by 40 tons per year, Geotab calculated. If everyone made the switch, "we could cut almost one-fifth of global emissions," according to Earth.Org.

Saia, a trucking company, was lucky enough to get its hands on some of Tesla's trucks, and executive vice president of operations Patrick Sugar raved about the Semi's performance in a news release.

"We were very impressed with the Tesla Semi as it demonstrated an ability to handle both local and longer haul applications while still delivering notable power and efficiency," Sugar said. "… Our drivers were equally impressed, noting the smooth acceleration, comfortable design, and its ability to maintain speeds on steep inclines, even while hauling heavy payloads. This feedback underscores the enormous potential of the Tesla Semi."

