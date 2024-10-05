Tesla teases unexpected new features of Semis that could soon transform the shipping industry — here's what we know so far

This can help speed up the transition from dirty fuel-powered trucks to clean, electric ones.

Tesla's Semi truck has long been tipped to transform the long-distance road haulage industry. However, sightings have been rare since its unveiling in 2017, with PepsiCo one of the brand's few major customers.

A transportation trade show in Germany has shed a little more light on what the Semi could soon offer when it's made available to more trade customers, with one interesting feature perhaps the highlight.

I learned a few new things checking out the very first Tesla Semi in Europe today.



1. Tesla has already designed the Semi with sleeper cab in mind per the team, they're "keeping the space" for it with a metal frame in place: pic.twitter.com/I5qLLn3Dtr — Jaan of the EV Universe ⚡ (@TheEVuniverse) September 16, 2024

As Jaan of the EV Universe (@TheEVuniverse) detailed on X, formerly Twitter, the Semi has space for a sleeping section, with a metal frame on a show model outlining where this fits in the wider vehicle design.

While this may seem like an unremarkable addition to a vehicle that requires drivers to make multiple stops on long journeys, it has a notable implication.

Drivers can park the Semi at a charging station, plug it in, and stay there overnight, making the process far more efficient than parking and waiting for the battery to be refilled.

That enables improved journey planning and comfort for drivers, who can organize routes based on available rest stops and make the most of the break with a bit of shut-eye.

Jaan of the EV Universe also observed that the Semi has an "international" design, meaning it will need just a few tweaks to be rolled out in European markets. This can help speed up the transition from dirty fuel-powered trucks to clean, electric ones, reducing the production of planet-warming pollution from the haulage industry much quicker.

According to Transport & Environment, trucks "are responsible for 25% of climate emissions from road transport in Europe." If the Semi can make its entrance into Europe, it will put a serious dent in that statistic.

Tesla says the Semi can travel an estimated 500 miles on a single charge, and it's two times cheaper per mile to refuel compared to standard diesel-powered trucks. That means not only environmental benefits, but lower operating costs for haulage companies.

For now, it's still a bit of a waiting game for prospective customers. But folks on X were certainly encouraged by the Semi's potential.

"Amazing view behind the scenes," one user said.

"Sleep Semi," another added. "I will buy one and start a transportation business!"

