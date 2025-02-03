Video of Tesla Semi mega-factory construction sparks buzz online: 'The speed that this is being built at ... is pretty amazing'

"2025 is going to be an unfurling of the Tesla flag even further."

The long-anticipated rollout of the Tesla Semi is approaching its final stages. New footage of a factory's construction in Nevada provided exciting signs.

Teslarati added context to a video shared on X by a self-described "Tesla Semi advocate," Zanegler (@HinrichsZane).

2025 - The Year of the Tesla Semi! This is the first progress drone flight video for 2025. We have windows! More wall panel progress. Concrete slab nearing completion. Stamping pit is coming along with massive rebar cages.

This is Part I of this flight. pic.twitter.com/HTAlKiVPQI — Zanegler (@HinrichsZane) January 6, 2025

You can see that the company is making major progress on a vast new factory devoted to production of all-electric Semis. The big differences are in the exterior, where new windows and walls are up. Zanegler noted there's been progress on the concrete slab and stamping pit as well. You can check out Part II of his breakdown on X.

Teslarati speculated that "it would not be surprising if some work on the factory's interior starts in the coming months." All this bodes well for the brand to hit its goals of beginning mass Semi production in 2025 with an eventual goal of producing 50,000 vehicles per year. Teslarati pointed out that would make it one of America's most prolific truck factories.

Recently, Elon Musk turned heads by announcing that Tesla wants to bring the Semi to all worldwide markets. That could do a ton of good in reducing tailpipe pollution from diesel-powered semi trucks. According to the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, medium- and heavy-duty trucks use more than a quarter of America's fuel despite representing only 4% of vehicles on the road. All-electric trucks can make a major difference in cutting down on the burning of dirty energy sources, which heats the planet.

The potential rapid spread of Semis would also stand in great contrast to the pace of the rollout. Tesla has run successful trials with a host of different companies, including DHL, while servicing one major client in Pepsi. The company, of course, uses the trucks for its own purposes, as well.

While a Tesla Semi isn't practical for personal use, making the switch to an electric vehicle comes with its own selling points: fuel savings, industry-low maintenance costs, innovative tech, and access to the expanding Supercharger network.

Commenters on Teslarati were excited by the progress.

"The speed that this is being built at given its pretty remote location is pretty amazing," one wrote.

"2025 is going to be an unfurling of the Tesla flag even further," another user predicted.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.