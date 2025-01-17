Tesla driver thankful to be alive after safety features prevent semi collision: 'It saved me'

Electric vehicles such as Teslas receive a lot of praise not only for being an environmentally friendly choice but also for their top-of-the-line safety features. One Tesla driver experienced this firsthand and shared their story in a TikTok video.

User Bryan (@bryanthediamond) said they nearly crashed their car when a semi truck started switching into their lane too closely without seeing them.

"I'm honking and I started panicking," they say in the video. "I will admit, I did freeze up. I literally took my foot off the gas and I was panicking."

"My car fully beeped and swerved and stopped [itself]," Bryan explained. "It literally saved me from my human error and the semi's human error. I was so shook because I didn't know what to do. I froze and then when it saved me, I processed it after."









"I have never froze up like that before. I'm literally IN LOVE with my new Tesla. She's my guardian angel," they wrote in the video's caption.

EVs already benefit consumers by being good for their wallets, their health, and the environment. They require less upkeep, don't need to be filled with expensive gas, and don't expel harmful pollution into the atmosphere.

The renowned safety of these cars is also an extra incentive for people looking to switch to an EV. Tesla boasts features like automatic emergency braking, forward collision warning, blind-spot collision warning, and lane departure avoidance.

"We use anonymous or aggregated data from millions of Tesla vehicles to learn how collisions happen — and how we can help prevent them in the future," Tesla says on its website.

Tesla makes these safety features accessible with multiple models and pricing options. In 2024, the company even lowered prices on its cars to entice new buyers and change the public's perception that EVs are too expensive for the average person.

These lower prices can help customers save money on a new car and also encourage wider adoption of environmentally friendly EVs.

"Teslas are a different breed!!! Those cars save a lot of lives," one user commented on Bryan's TikTok video.

"Someone ran a red light in an intersection [and my] hubby was driving the Tesla. The Tesla read it and completely stopped him," another commented.

"This is better than a commercial. You sold me," one user said.

