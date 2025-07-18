Ex-Tesla employee points finger at Musk after leaving job of more than 7 years: 'I can't do this anymore'

"I left because of the face of the company."

Trae Cervantes worked at Tesla for more than seven years but left in March, citing his disagreement with Elon Musk's increased involvement in politics as the primary reason for his resignation.

Cervantes shared his story with Business Insider in June. In an essay, he noted what pushed him over the edge: a $1 million daily giveaway for voters who signed his petition supporting free speech and second amendment rights.

However, the introduction of politics in the workplace rubbed Cervantes the wrong way.

According to a Reuters report from January, voters also filed a class-action suit alleging that "Musk and his political action committee America PAC falsely induced voters in seven battleground states to sign the petition by promising that winners would be chosen randomly."

"I didn't want to be associated with that," Cervantes said. He eventually gave his resignation notice, telling himself, "I can't do this anymore."

This story is a good example of how a company's actions and culture can extend beyond the factory floor and trickle into the livelihoods of everyday people. On one hand, Tesla's sprawling Supercharger network and cutting-edge battery improvements promise faster, more convenient charging and a smoother experience for owners.

Yet Musk's political commentary can alienate customers who feel that Tesla's focus should stay on vehicles and clean energy innovation since the brand is so closely associated with Musk himself and, at some point, some feel the act of driving a Tesla is like an endorsement of Musk's politics.

While Musk's polarizing politics aren't the only factor, Tesla sales reflect that sentiment. In the second quarter, deliveries dropped 13.5% from the same period last year, according to The Guardian. There has also been vandalism at Tesla dealerships and of the brand's electric vehicles and charging stations. This is happening even as Tesla has made improvements to its vehicles, including with Supercharger interfaces and potential 12-minute charges for Cybertrucks.

But Musk's viral statements and behaviors draw attention away from Tesla's achievements, which Cervantes said has an effect on employees too.

"I didn't leave the place because of the company," Cervantes said. "I left because of the face of the company."

When a business as massive and influential as Tesla takes a sales hit, it affects its industry as a whole. That means fewer people may buy environmentally friendly EVs that help lower pollution and global temperatures.

