Tesla CEO Elon Musk announces major change that will make Cybertruck owners very happy — here are the details

Tesla Cybertrucks will soon charge faster than ever before.

The third quarter of 2025 should see their charging speeds significantly boosted, according to Torque News.

Currently, the maximum charging power is 325 kilowatts, but Tesla CEO Elon Musk has confirmed that this will be increased to 500 kW, which is a massive improvement of 53%. This means, under ideal circumstances, the Cybertruck could be fully charged in just 12 minutes.

Tesla plans to upgrade its Superchargers by introducing V4 cabinets.

These developments in electric vehicle technology make life more convenient for EV users, which in turn could encourage widespread adoption of more environmentally friendly electric vehicles.

Although purchasing a new EV may be expensive, it could result in massive savings over time. These superfast charging times could save you money on your electricity bills, but beyond that, you'll never have to stop for a notoriously pricey gas fill again.

If you're looking for even more savings with an EV, you could consider installing solar panels to charge your car, which would work out cheaper than using charging stations. EnergySage makes it super simple to compare quotes from trusted local installers and save up to $10,000 on solar installations.

Switching to an electric vehicle also protects the planet by reducing noise pollution and tailpipe pollution. Not relying on the damaging, dirty energy sources that internal combustion engines use makes an EV a no-brainer if you're trying to reduce your impact on the environment.

Though there are concerns about the pollution created during the manufacturing process of EVs and the mining of elements for their batteries, it is worth noting that this pollution is significantly less than that created in the manufacturing and use of traditional cars.

According to Sustainability by Numbers, 30 million tons of minerals must be mined each year in the transition to clean energy. This sounds unfathomably high, but what's even more enormous is the whopping 15 billion tons of dirty fuels currently extracted each year.

Eradicating carbon pollution from transportation would be a truly mammoth task, but switching to an EV is a simple way to get closer to this goal and move away from gasoline and diesel usage.

Although Tesla has come under scrutiny for its struggling sales in 2025, which are largely attributed to Musk's recent activity within the Trump administration deterring a percentage of potential buyers, it's worth noting that, according to Torque News, "some Chinese automakers, such as Li Auto, are already achieving 600 kW charging speeds."

It added that these Chinese electric vehicles can "go from 10% to 80% charge in under 10 minutes."

