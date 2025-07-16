Passerby shares video of disappointing scene at Tesla dealership: 'Not acceptable'

"Do you think laws are more important than morals?"

A video posted to Reddit sparked conversation regarding vandalism to Teslas. It shows pink triangles, which were used by Nazis and later reclaimed by the LGBTQ+ community, painted on two Cybertrucks at a dealership in Salt Lake City. It appears, at least from what's shown, that other vehicles were untouched.

Attacks on Tesla facilities, as well as vandalism to personal Tesla vehicles, have been cropping up around the United States and internationally in reaction to CEO Elon Musk's activities within the Trump administration, according to the Associated Press, including accusations that he made a Nazi salute at Trump's inauguration celebration. It's not uncommon to see that Teslas have been keyed, spray-painted, or doused with paint, among other vandalism.

Though there are other electric vehicle options out there, these actions could dissuade someone from making their next car an EV. EVs save drivers money and are one of the best ways to combat carbon air pollution, the main driver behind the overheating of the planet and the extreme weather that goes with it.

Reactions were mixed.

"I dislike Musk and Trump, but it's still not acceptable to commit crimes," one person commented. "If you don't want to buy a Tesla, don't buy one. I wouldn't for a number of reasons. Doesn't give me the right to destroy property."

"Yeah you're right," someone else replied, "but like, who gives a f***? You know? It pisses off the richest man in the world who bought our government, so big picture, it's good."

Another person disagreed, saying, "Do you think laws are more important than morals? Surely you'd agree that there is a point where a government can be so bad that committing crimes becomes the right thing to do."

A fourth user didn't have a problem with the vandalism, stating, "Someone add a world's smallest violin gif for me please!" (That request was granted.)

"I'm worried about whoever did this. It's not worth the risk of being hit with the full force of Trump's weaponized federal government. There are better ways to resist," another person wrote. A reply summed up the general feel: "I don't agree at all with this happening but I understand why it keeps happening."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.