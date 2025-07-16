Tesla prepares to launch game-changing update that will make drivers' lives much easier — here are the details

Updates like this make driving an electric vehicle more convenient.

A new Tesla update is set to improve the Supercharger user interface for drivers.

"The update will add new icons and contextual messages to clarify Supercharger access requirements or restrictions," Not A Tesla App reported.

Superchargers are Tesla's fast-charging, high-powered stations that can add as much as 200 miles of range in 15 minutes on certain Tesla models.

However, some Tesla drivers have been frustrated since the current user interface can lead to issues, such as a supercharger being located in a private garage, requiring either an access key or payment.

The new update will include helpful icons that appear once a driver starts searching for a charger, including indicators of which ones require payment to park or any necessary access codes.

According to Parking Network, "The update also enhances valet parking instructions and provides a clearer display of charging progress and estimated completion times." This data can help assess when Superchargers will likely become available.

While Tesla has seen declining sales so far in 2025 as buying a Tesla has become increasingly seen as resembling a political statement as a result of CEO Elon Musk's governmental activities, overall EV sales are on the rise, and many manufacturers are making their EVs compatible with Tesla chargers. BloombergNEF projects 22 million passenger EVs will be sold this year, up 25% from 2024, citing new lower costs of lithium-ion batteries and EV models.

Driving an EV can be a more cost-effective option than driving a traditional vehicle. NRDC estimates that EV drivers spend anywhere from 40% to 65% less per year on fueling their vehicles compared to those with gas-powered cars.

Installing solar panels can further increase the cost savings associated with EV ownership, since fueling with solar energy at home is less expensive than using public charging stations. EnergySage offers a free platform to compare quotes from local, vetted solar installers.

EVs are also responsible for less heat-trapping pollution than gas-powered vehicles, and even more so when charging with solar, which would be 100% pollution-free instead of merely a percentage (the average U.S. grid mix is about 40% renewables and nuclear combined).

A 2025 International Council on Clean Transportation report found that the life cycle emissions of electric vehicles are about four times lower than those of fuel-powered cars. A hybrid car can cut emissions by anywhere from 20% to 30%.

As Tesla Superchargers continue to evolve, they are doing more than helping drivers reach their destinations. They are also helping the transition toward a cleaner, more sustainable future.

