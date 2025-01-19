New study shows growing number of Americans are skeptical of research-backed EV claim: 'No technology is perfect'

A growing number of Americans are questioning whether electric vehicles are better for the environment than gas-powered cars, according to an Ipsos study shared with NPR.

The 2024 study found that 58% of Americans believe EVs are more environmentally friendly than fossil fuel-powered cars. This is a drop of 5 percentage points since 2022, per Ipsos. The findings reveal that skepticism about the environmental benefits of EVs has risen among Americans who are not open to getting an EV, a trend that has sparked debate online and in the media.

The skepticism stems from the environmental costs of EV production. Battery minerals require mining, battery waste is difficult to recycle, and charging networks are powered by dirty fossil fuel plants. However, research confirms that EVs remain significantly cleaner over their lifetimes, causing less air pollution. than gas-powered cars.

"No technology is perfect, but electric vehicles are going to offer a significant benefit as compared to internal combustion engine vehicles," MIT professor Jessika Trancik told NPR.

Misinformation continues to muddy the waters. For instance, a statistic that EVs release more toxins than gas-powered cars went viral after The Wall Street Journal published it in an op-ed.

This statistic focused on particulate emissions from tires and brakes and did not account for carbon emissions. Without that context, the data was misrepresented in headlines, fueling the belief that EVs hurt the environment.

Environmental benefits aren't the only barrier to EV adoption. Ipsos analyst Graham Gordon noted that affordability, range, and charging access are critical factors. Tesla is tackling these challenges by expanding its charging network, retrofitting stalls for non-Tesla EVs, and offering free charging for Model S buyers.

Meanwhile, federal tax credits under the Inflation Reduction Act aim to reduce EV costs, but the future remains uncertain given Donald Trump's upcoming presidency.

Social media reactions to Ipsos' findings highlight the divide. While some posted inflammatory, politicized criticisms on Reddit and other social media platforms, others expressed support for EVs.

"I'll enjoy my drive to work this morning in my EV, thanks," one Facebook user said. "No doubt, it's cleaner," commented another.

