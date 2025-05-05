Tesla takes EV dominance to the next level with strategic battery shift: 'That's awesome news'

Tesla's 4680 battery cells, which are pivotal to this shift, have seen improved cost efficiency and scale.

Tesla just made a strategic move that kills two birds with one stone. One, it could reshape the electric vehicle market. Two, it could help shield U.S. buyers from ongoing supply chain instability.

As Teslarati reported, Tesla's Q1 2025 Update letter noted that all Model 3 and Model Y cars delivered in the United States feature 100% U.S.-built battery packs. The company credited this milestone to record production at Gigafactory Nevada and emphasized its current investments in two Texas-based facilities that are scheduled to start production later this year.

This strategy echoes Tesla's long-running push for supply chain autonomy. Per Teslarati, CEO Elon Musk stated, "There's no other car company that is building lithium refineries and cathode refineries." He pointed out that Tesla controls more of its battery production process than most automakers, a setup he said helps the company handle supply chain issues.

The company's 4680 battery cells, which are pivotal to this shift, have seen improved cost efficiency and scale. Tesla's supply chain executive, Karn Budhiraj, explained during the earnings call that the company's regional product initiatives are designed to reduce supply chain risks, which could help keep battery costs stable for consumers. Tesla adopted this strategy before the pandemic and accelerated its efforts after.

There's also an environmental upside. Through local production, Tesla can significantly reduce the pollution tied to long-distance shipping and overseas mining. These practices support a cleaner manufacturing environment and help advance access to greener driving. Both are meaningful benefits for folks preparing to make their next car an EV.

Still, this progress isn't without struggles. Tesla's global deliveries dropped by 13% in the first quarter of 2025, marking its slowest performance in nearly three years, according to Reuters. That said, reactions over these U.S.-built battery packs from longtime followers have been cautiously optimistic.

X user Brian Basson (@BassonBrain) wrote: "That's awesome news, we need to get the who[le] vehicle to 100% content! Less dependency, more manufacturing and jobs."

Tesla continuously works to improve battery longevity. It aims to scale up renewable storage through its Megapack factory in Texas as part of its broader push to expand U.S.-based battery production.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.