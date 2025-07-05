Auto expert recommends the best next-gen EVs to replace your Tesla: 'Time to start recommending … alternatives'

The good news is that now is a great time to sell your used EV, which could make upgrading to a new model relatively easy.

EV sales continue to grow annually, but Tesla has fallen on hard times, with the brand's numbers dropping slightly compared to those of other automakers.

Electrek seized the moment to share that if the Tesla CEO's political escapades or the brand's build quality no longer appeal to you, there are several other EV options on the market that are more than suitable alternatives.

"It's time to start recommending some Tesla alternatives," the headline proclaims.

By opening up its NACS Supercharger network to brands like Ford, Hyundai, Kia, and others, Tesla also gave up one of its biggest market advantages, the report explained.

Fans of the Tesla Model S may find the Lucid Air to be a compelling alternative at any price point. Developed by former Tesla engineers, the Air offers a build quality and materials that rival anything else on the market.

Hyundai's IONIQ 6 sedan makes a strong case for trading in your old Model 3, offering 338 miles of EPA-rated range and 350-kilowatt fast charging on the Supercharger network with its NACS adapter, per the report.

The author had considered buying a Model X SUV, since it was the only three-row EV on the market at the time, but had qualms about its door design. Instead, they landed on the Volvo XC90 T8 plug-in hybrid EV model and have since upgraded to a different color of the same model.

Tesla's popular Model Y could have found a serious contender in the sporty Kia EV6, which made a splash at launch by drag racing ICE-powered models from Lamborghini, Porsche, and Ferrari.

Free services like Recurrent can simplify the selling process and even increase your old EV's value by $1,400 on average.

Recurrent helps connect sellers with a wide network of dealers and even monitors your EV's battery health for free, giving purchasers greater peace of mind.

The service's app provides comparison data between similar models, years, and batteries, along with ways to improve your battery health so you can get the best price.

Whether it's a new or used EV, buyers can be sure they have a far more efficient vehicle than gasoline-powered models, which only convert 25% of their dirty fuel into motion.

While EV drivers usually pay over $600 less for fuel each year than ICE-powered vehicle owners, there's still room for even more savings if you install solar panels and battery storage to help power your vehicle.

EnergySage can help prospective buyers compare installation quotes while providing expert advice on adding these sustainable energy systems to their homes.

