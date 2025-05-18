Tesla launches new version of popular model with surprisingly low cost — here's what it offers

Public interest in electric vehicles continues to rise, and as competition in the market intensifies, Tesla has launched its most inexpensive trim of the new Model Y to date.

According to Teslarati, the new Model Y Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive starts at $44,990. "Specs run at 357 miles of range, 125 mph top speed, and a 5.4-second 0-to-60 mph acceleration rate," the publication wrote.

Not only does the less expensive model have the famous high speeds and quick acceleration of a typical Tesla, but the Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive configuration is also eligible for full federal tax credits, which can offer $7,500 off the already-low $44,990 price tag thanks to the EV incentives built into the Inflation Reduction Act.

Driving an electric vehicle has never been more appealing. As new models and trims continue to hit the market, EVs, and Teslas in particular, are no longer an unfeasible luxury. Now, the average person can afford to make their next car a renewable energy-powered EV.

EVs are an increasingly easy way to reduce reliance on gas and other dirty fuels that clog the air and challenge human and planetary health. While IRA tax credits make sustainable purchases like EVs more attainable, the Trump administration has mentioned eventually cutting the incentives. Though this would take an act of Congress, it is clear: The time to go electric is now.

IRA credits are also allotted to solar energy purchases, another great implementation for homes and even electric vehicles. Fueling EVs with home solar panels can be another money-saving tactic, as it allows you to avoid using public charging stations or relying on the grid. Companies like EnergySage offer free resources for comparing solar quotes and finding the right option for you.

As Tesla has seen its sales slacking in 2025, in part due to CEO Elon Musk's involvement in U.S. politics, this budget-friendly launch of the Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive Model Y shows a commitment to accelerating EV usage without compromising on features or usability.

