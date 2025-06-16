6 EV stories you need to know this week — including Lucid's mind-blowing $31,000 discount

Lucid Motors is offering a jaw-dropping, limited-time deal, Nissan is rolling out its greenest Leaf yet, and there's a lot more going on, too — here's all the news you need to know about clean machines right now.

Lucid's new EV discount is utterly mind-blowing

With over 420 miles of range and the highest miles per gallon equivalent rating of any electric vehicle on the market in the U.S., Lucid's Air EV sedan is an impressive vehicle.

What it isn't, though, is affordable — an issue the company is addressing with a wild limited-time offer on its Air models, including savings as much as $31,000 on the Air Grand Touring.

The math: There's a $2,000 on-site bonus, a $2,000 conquest bonus, a $20,000 "Air Credit" (the company's discount), and the $7,500 federal EV credit, which applies to some of Lucid's vehicles while it's still in place. The offer ends June 30.

Rivian wants to change how we think about EV battery range

Do you know how your EV uses its range? Most likely, not in any real detail.

But Rivian wants to change that. The company's latest app helps its drivers understand — and even control — what their car spends energy on when it's driving, parked, and charging. That's along with all kinds of custom features to help optimize your battery range.

New research shows the surprising reason Americans buy EVs

Can you guess the main reason Americans give for buying EVs?

It's not to save the planet (that comes in second place). In a new survey from AAA, 74% listed "save on gas" as the top motivator for going electric.

AAA's new survey said that a little under half of Americans would consider an EV to save on repair and maintenance costs. Right at the bottom — just one in 10 people — are interested because they think their state might ban gas engines.

Take a look at Japan's new mega-tiny EV

Japan's KG Motors just rolled out its "mibot" (mobility robot) — a $7,000, golf cart-sized EV that's taking the country by storm.

The vehicle has a 62-mile range and a top speed of 37 mph. The company's CEO, Kazunari Kusunoki, told Bloomberg: "Seeing so many big cars traveling Japan's narrow streets — that's where this all began for me."

The Japanese carmaker is still betting big on the Leaf, which was the first fully electric production car on the market when it launched in 2010.

This new model promises a far greater range than the current sedan, with Top Gear reporting that Nissan's latest green machine will get up to 373 miles per charge.

Some light summer reading for EV fans everywhere

Whatever you know about EVs, it's not likely you've had the chance to walk all the way back to 1832, when the first electric people-mover went for a drive.

This timeline from the U.S. Department of Energy is a great tool for anyone interested in auto history, with nearly 200 years of EV highlights and landmarks.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.