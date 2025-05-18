New electric vehicle owner shares eye-opening experience after switching from conventional SUV: 'The ride quite literally has been very pleasant'

"I like the instant power, and the overall quiet driving experience."

For many first-time electric vehicle owners, the transition from internal combustion engine cars to electric can cause those nervous butterflies, but it's ultimately exciting and eye-opening.

One Redditor and new EV owner popped into the r/Ioniq6 subreddit community to share their brand-new Hyundai Ioniq 6.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Their experience highlights how transformative making the switch to an EV can be.

"The ride quite literally has been very pleasant so far," they said in a comment.

The original poster said both of their previous cars were gas-powered vehicles.

"I like the instant power, and the overall quiet driving experience," they wrote. "The car I switched from was a standard mini SUV type vehicle."

One of the biggest perks EV users notice is the financial savings with no more trips to the gas station and significantly lower maintenance costs. EVs like the Ioniq 6 can also be charged at home, and overall, it is cheaper to charge an EV than pump gas in a car.

Home solar can enhance your savings with an EV even further by reducing the cost of charging your vehicle. Many solar installation options are available, but a quick visit to TCD-vetted EnergySage can help you cut through the noise and easily find solar quotes from trusted professionals in your area.

Another way to bring those initial purchase costs down is to check if you qualify for massive government incentives for buying an EV.

The OP reported that despite not having a home-charging option yet, they have a 350 kW fast charger within 10 miles of their house. They said the fast chargers "can do 0%-100% in like 18 mins." Hyundai recently announced drivers of its EVs now have access to Tesla supercharging stations in the U.S.

With zero tailpipe emissions, EVs contribute to better air quality, especially in urban areas. Fewer emissions mean fewer pollutants like nitrogen oxides and particulate matter, which are known to aggravate asthma and other respiratory issues. A study by the Keck School of Medicine of USC analyzed data from California and found that increased adoption of EVs correlated with reductions in air pollution and fewer emergency room visits for asthma.

Axios also cited an American Lung Association study that projects a nationwide shift to zero-emission vehicles by 2050 could prevent 2.7 million asthma attacks and hundreds of infant deaths.

For this new Ioniq 6 owner — and many others making the switch — the benefits of EVs go well beyond a quiet ride with a sleek design. With financial savings, more charging options, and cleaner air as a bonus, it's easy to see why more drivers are making the move to EVs. Looking to make your next car an EV? Check out our starter guide.

Ioniq 6 Redditors welcomed the OP to the "I6 club," also sharing photos of their cars.

"You're gonna love it," one commenter said.

"Congratulations!" another user wrote.

