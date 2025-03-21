Tesla forced to issue 8th recall of Cybertruck over dangerous design flaw: 'Can become a road hazard, increasing the risk of a crash'

Tesla has been surrounded by controversy lately, with Cybertrucks becoming a lightning rod for public discontent. Now, the truck faces another obstacle.

For the eighth time in the mere one-and-a-half years since its release, the Cybertruck is facing a recall — and this time, it's almost all of them, HuffPost reported.

What's happening?

In a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Tesla acknowledged a dangerous flaw with more than 46,000 Cybertrucks on the road — every one manufactured between November 2023 and Feb. 27, 2025.

According to that filing, the cant rail — an exterior trim panel on the vehicle — can fall off while driving. That can cause accidents, which is what makes this such a large issue.

"A detached panel can become a road hazard, increasing the risk of a crash," Tesla said in its NHTSA filing, per HuffPost.

Why is this recall important?

Tesla was, until recently, an incredibly popular electric vehicle manufacturer. The recent political activity of Elon Musk has drawn heavy disapproval nationwide and even on the world stage of late, however, which has manifested in falling stock prices and an apparent increase in reported cases of vandalism of Tesla vehicles and charging stations.

Unfortunately, some of the hate for Tesla is blowing back on the EV community at large. Whatever else they may be, Tesla cars are electric vehicles — and the world needs to convert to electric to stem the flow of heat-trapping air pollution into the atmosphere.

If people won't buy Teslas — either because of Musk, the recalls, or the vandalism — that's one fewer avenue toward fixing the pollution problem. The good news, at least, is that worldwide EV sales rose by 25% in 2024, with several other brands joining Tesla in that success, so those interested in charging their car at home overnight and making far fewer refueling stops on the road will have plenty of options regardless.

What's being done about the Cybertruck?

Hopefully, this recall will take dangerous Cybertrucks off the streets, protecting the public from newly discovered manufacturing defects.

Meanwhile, other EV manufacturers are producing a wide range of more reliable, quality EVs, giving the public the opportunity to switch to electric without the risks.

