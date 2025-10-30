New report reveals surprising Tesla sales trend despite Cybertruck struggles: 'A new record'

"The Cybertruck has been a vehicle that has confused many Tesla fans and owners."

Tesla may be facing criticism over the Cybertruck, but new data shows the company's electric vehicles are still dominating the U.S. market.

According to Cox Automotive's third-quarter EV sales report, Tesla once again led the pack in U.S. EV sales, even as the futuristic Cybertruck struggled to meet expectations, Teslarati reported. The Model Y remained the nation's best-selling electric vehicle, with 114,897 units sold, while the Model 3 followed in second with 53,857 units sold.

"As a whole, the EV industry benefitted from the loss of the $7,500 EV tax credit in Q3, which was something many expected," Teslarati stated. "As the credit expired, consumers rushed to showrooms to take the credit and remove $7,500 from the purchase price of their new vehicle." It noted that 10.5% of automotive sales were electric vehicles, a record that surpassed that of the third quarter in 2024, when the share was 8.6%.

Despite Tesla's success, the Cybertruck was notably absent from the top 10 best-selling EVs. With 5,385 Cybertrucks sold, it was the second-best-selling electric pickup in the U.S., a disappointing result for a model once expected to redefine the truck market. Analysts pointed to its high price and shifting production as reasons for the slow uptake.

"The Cybertruck has been a vehicle that has confused many Tesla fans and owners, especially considering the company had such stratospheric expectations for the vehicle while it was in development," Teslarati wrote. "Reservation trackers had the truck sitting between one million and two million orders, but it has not lived up to that."

The pain point for consumers seems to be pricing. When Tesla announced this new model, the basic version started at $39,990. Now, Cybertrucks start around $70,000. "Those price points are simply a thing of the past," according to Teslarati.

Even so, Tesla's strong sales performance underscores the brand's influence in the EV space, especially during the company's challenging year. Earlier in 2025, reports showed the company's global sales growth had slowed when compared to previous years as new competitors entered the market and consumer demand softened. But this recent data suggests Tesla is maintaining its lead where it counts — with two of the top-selling EVs helping to push the U.S. electric vehicle share to that record.

For consumers, Tesla's continued success may mean more competitive pricing and faster global EV adoption, which is necessary to ensure a clean, green future for all. Lowering costs for popular models could make switching to electric more affordable, helping both drivers and the planet.

