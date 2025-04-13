Tesla faces renewed scrutiny after Q1 report rattles Wall Street: 'A company in ... transition'

Tesla's troubles early this year have put many EV advocates on edge.

Tesla announced its 2025 Q1 delivery numbers on April 2, revealing a 13% year-over-year dip at 336,681 — lower than separate projections by the automaker's investor relations team and Bloomberg analysis, according to the Motley Fool.

Analysts believe the grim numbers may be indicating a larger shift.

What's happening?

So far in 2025, Tesla has fallen short in markets worldwide, putting shareholders on edge and raising questions about the future of the Elon Musk-led company.

Myriad factors are contributing to the slump, including recalls and increased competition from auto brands like Hyundai, BYD, BMW, Ford, and more.

Musk's increased involvement in global politics and his role as the de facto head of the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency have also damaged brand trust and loyalty.

More than two-thirds of people surveyed by Yahoo News and YouGov in March (margin of error +2.7%) said they wouldn't consider leasing or owning a Tesla in the future, with 37% of respondents citing Musk as at least part of the reason why — if not the sole reason why.

Why is this important?

A robust and thriving EV market is a win for consumers on multiple levels. For one, EVs require much less maintenance than traditional gas-guzzlers, and charging them is significantly more cost-effective. As a result, EV drivers can expect to save up to $1,500 annually.

What's more, EVs are much more eco-friendly than gas-powered cars because they don't release any asthma-linked pollution when driven. This remains true even when considering pollution from other stages of an EV lifecycle, from mining for battery materials to manufacturing to charging from a grid mostly generating electricity from dirty fuels.

With Tesla widely lauded for reviving a flailing and all-but-extinct electric vehicle market in the early 2000s, its troubles early this year have put many EV advocates on edge, wondering if the automaker's damaged reputation will ultimately turn people off the benefits of EVs altogether.

How does the future look for Tesla?

Even though Tesla has gotten off to a rocky start in 2025, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas remains bullish on the automaker and maintained its overweight rating (projecting its stock prices will rebound and outperform industry peers).

Instead, as reported by Investor's Business Daily, Jones suggested Tesla's "softer auto deliveries are emblematic of a company in the transition from an automotive 'pure play' to a highly diversified play on AI and robotics."

