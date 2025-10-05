Tesla raises eyebrows as industry experts spot concerning trends: 'Bigger problem'

"Won't stave off the new EVs filling the changing needs of car buyers."

Despite earning a place among Europe's top 10 EV brands, Tesla's recent sales performance has alarmed automotive experts.

First reported by Automotive News, Tesla sold 14,345 vehicles throughout Europe in the month of August. That figure earned the electric vehicle manufacturer second place out of all EV brands in Europe, trailing just Volkswagen, which sold more than 16,000 vehicles in the same timeframe.

Despite Tesla's high ranking, EV industry experts note that the company has seen a concerning decline in sales over the past year. In fact, Tesla saw a 23% drop in sales when compared to its performance in August 2024.

A number of users on InsideEVs debated the real reason behind Tesla's troubling sales trend in 2025.

"The same stale two models with nothing in the pipeline! Some upgrades and a new nose-job won't stave off the new EVs filling the changing needs of car buyers," wrote one commenter.

"I'd say that the bigger problem is the combination of Tesla's limited and stale product line with Musk's reputation," added another user.

Tesla's disappointing car sales haven't been limited to just Europe. The company has also faced challenges in countries like the U.S. and Canada. Some critics have pointed to a growing number of controversies surrounding CEO Elon Musk for the decrease in car sales.

While the drop can be viewed as concerning for Tesla on its own, it also greatly contrasts the overall trend in the EV market. According to sales numbers obtained from DataForce, EV sales are up big over the last 12 months. August 2025 saw over 150,000 EVs sold in Europe, good for a 26% increase year-over-year. That figure also represents a 20% market share in the European automotive market as a whole.

Many car buyers are making the switch to EVs due to an increase in offerings from automakers and a desire to make a difference in the environment. EVs produce zero tailpipe pollution while also reducing our reliance on dirty energy sources. And with a steady improvement in EV battery technology, vehicles are traveling further on single charges than ever before.

