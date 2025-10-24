Tesla gets encouraging sales news in key market: 'Intensive production ramp-up'

This news comes after reports of lower-than-average third-quarter sales hit the press.

In September, the Tesla Model Y stayed the top-selling electric vehicle in China at 59,900 vehicles sold, according to the EV blog.

This news comes after reports of lower-than-average third-quarter sales in the country hit the press.

Some suspect that the new Model Y L, with three rows of seating, has helped keep sales high since China's Passenger Car Association data does not differentiate between types of Model Y.

According to EV, "The standard Model Y is priced from 263,500 yuan ($37,000), while the six-seat version starts at 339,900 yuan ($47,600)."

💡Get instant quotes to save hundreds with an EV charger

In the market for a home EV charger? Qmerit makes it easy to get instant quotes on Level 2 charging stations that can save you hundreds of dollars per year. To get an instant estimate, just answer a few questions about your garage and electrical panel. Within a few days, Qmerit will contact you with a final proposal from a certified installer, and their expert electricians make the process a breeze from there. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

Tesla and other electric vehicles play an important role in reducing global temperature increase. When traditional vehicles burn dirty energy for fuel, they emit pollutants into the atmosphere. As these pollutants accumulate, global average temperatures rise, and this fuels extreme weather events like more powerful storms and droughts.

EVs do not create any tailpipe emissions, making them a more eco-friendly driving option.

MIT's Climate Portal notes that EVs are better for the environment than traditional fuel-burning cars, even with resource mining and manufacturing pollution factored in.

Switching to an EV can be more than just a sustainable choice. It can also result in significant savings. According to Natural Resources Defense Council estimates, an EV can save you up to $10,581 over seven years.

To maximize EV savings, you can install an EV charger at home. Public charging can be up to three times as expensive annually as charging at home. Qmerit is helping homeowners to install Level 2 EV chargers by providing fast and free installation estimates.

Level 2 chargers work faster than basic chargers, but they are not quite as fast as a DC fast charger.

Installing solar panels at home can increase savings even further. EnergySage makes it easy to gather and compare quotes from vetted, local solar installers, saving up to $10,000 on solar installations.

China is the world's largest EV market, and Tesla must ramp up production to meet demands.

Grace Tao, Tesla's VP for China, recently posted on social media that the company has entered an "intensive production ramp-up … [so customers] can receive their cars as soon as possible," per EV.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.