Tesla sees stunning sales numbers for 2 key models: 'Frankly, I'm surprised'

With the Tesla Model Y's record sales quarter, other, the sales of less successful EV models have been counterbalanced.

According to WebProNews, the Model Y sold 114,897 units in the most recent quarter, a record number. While high sales numbers and expectations were set for Tesla's Cybertruck, it hit a steady decline in unit sales because of pricing and recalls by the company.

From safety hazards associated with recalled headlights to mysterious noises in new Cybertrucks, the public has not accepted these futuristic trucks as the company anticipated. Only 16,000 units were sold over the first three quarters of 2025.

"Frankly, I'm surprised that they sold any of them," an expert commented on the matter, as quoted by WebProNews.

Though Tesla once stood at the forefront of the electric vehicle market, the company has seen record-low market share in 2025. Still, advances such as the company's Full Self-Driving software and "Standard" variations of the Model Y and Model 3, which are more affordable, are helping to keep Tesla going strong and the public interested.

Switching to an electric vehicle is the move for anyone looking to move away from dirty fuels and make tailpipe pollution a thing of the past.

With tons of companies putting their names in the EV game, such as Cadillac and Volkswagen, the options for investing in electric transportation are endless. Plus, the ever-expanding used EV market is a good place to look for the most affordable options.

While the Cybertruck has not achieved the success the company expected, the electric vehicle market continues to flourish, along with countless other advancements from Tesla.

