New Tesla Cybertruck owner vents about 'frustrating' issues with vehicle: 'Doesn't seem to be right'

Despite trying their best to make the most out of a bad situation, one Tesla owner couldn't hold back their frustrations any longer regarding their brand-new 2025 Cybertruck.

What's happening?

While posting to the Cybertruck Owners Club forum, a disappointed Tesla owner wasn't shy about letting their true feelings about their new vehicle be known.

"I just took delivery of my new 2025 Cybertruck AWD about a month or so ago and I want to love it, but every time I drive it I get frustrated with stuff that doesn't seem to be right," the user wrote in their post.

According to the user, their Cybertruck has already been inundated with a number of issues that have soured their driving experience. First, they noticed a "weird noise" when driving their vehicle over 30 miles per hour. The noise also appeared to get worse for the driver when slowing down.

This issue was combined with a partially damaged sun visor and the driver hearing and feeling a "clunk" in the driver's seat while making any turns. After taking their Cybertruck in to get serviced, the driver was able to get a few of their issues resolved. However, they then noted that they had since discovered a new "squealing/whining noise" in the rear whenever they turned the vehicle.

Why is this owner's experience with the Cybertruck important?

Despite all of their troubles, the Tesla owner explained that they understood that their vehicle would never be without any flaws.

"All vehicles have issues, I get it," they wrote. However, they admitted that they were still disappointed that the whole experience had essentially ruined what was supposed to be an enjoyable experience.

"Now, instead of enjoying driving it, I get annoyed with all the noises that I know aren't right and keep expecting the next thing to go wrong. Very frustrating," added the owner.

While their experience isn't typical of most electric vehicles, the Cybertruck has already been noted for its excess of minor design issues.

The Cybertruck was first announced by CEO Elon Musk in November 2019 at a Tesla event in Los Angeles. The vehicle was touted as the next true contender in the all-electric pickup market with a scheduled production date of 2021. Musk also teased a starting price of $39,000.

Unfortunately, the Cybertruck faced a number of production delays that ultimately affected its once promising potential. The vehicle finally launched in November 2023 with a starting price of nearly $61,000, much higher than Musk's original promise. Today, some Cybertruck models can set customers back around $120,000.

What's being done about the Tesla Cybertruck?

The Cybertruck has proved to be one of Tesla's largest commercial flops to date. Despite lofty production goals and the untapped potential of a cutting-edge pickup truck, the electric vehicle manufacturer has faced a number of challenges tied to the Cybertruck. And many of those challenges go well beyond the production line.

In July, Tesla's struggles to sell the Cybertruck became apparent when the company revealed that it had delivered just 10,400 vehicles marked as "other models" in the year's second quarter earnings report. This was compounded by Tesla's steady decrease in car sales as a whole across many key automotive markets in Europe.

