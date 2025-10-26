Cadillac sees stunning surge in key vehicle sector: 'Hope they keep the momentum going'

Nearly half of all cars that Cadillac sold in the U.S. in the third quarter of 2025 were electric vehicles, marking a major shift for one of America's oldest luxury brands.

According to data released by General Motors, Cadillac's EV sales contributed to a 110% surge in GM's overall sales last quarter. Despite having fewer EV models than Chevrolet, Cadillac experienced the largest year-over-year growth, driven by new 2025 releases such as the Optiq, Vistiq, and Escalade IQ. With three of the 10 best-selling EVs in the luxury market, GM also achieved its best sales pace through three quarters in the past decade, up 10%.

The surge came as buyers raced to take advantage of the final months of the federal $7,500 EV tax credit, which expired at the end of Q3. Even Cadillac's higher-end models, such as the $80,000-$100,000-plus Escalade IQ, which doesn't qualify for the incentive, saw strong demand thanks to striking designs, including a car-wide digital dash display, and impressive performance specs.

Beyond tax incentives, Cadillac's success shows how luxury buyers are warming to EVs for their quiet performance, lower maintenance costs, and fuel savings. Electric motors eliminate the need for oil changes and reduce wear and tear, saving drivers hundreds each year while delivering a smoother, quicker, cleaner ride. With no tailpipe pollution, these cars contribute to cleaner air in the cities where they're most frequently driven.

💡Get instant quotes to save hundreds with an EV charger

In the market for a home EV charger? Qmerit makes it easy to get instant quotes on Level 2 charging stations that can save you hundreds of dollars per year. To get an instant estimate, just answer a few questions about your garage and electrical panel. Within a few days, Qmerit will contact you with a final proposal from a certified installer, and their expert electricians make the process a breeze from there. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

As GM continues its push toward an electrified future, Cadillac's lineup demonstrates how style, performance, and sustainability can coexist in the premium car market.

With the tax credit now expired, analysts are closely watching to see whether Q4 sales can maintain the same momentum.

"Cadillac is building some super attractive EVs these days," one Reddit user wrote. "Hope they keep the momentum going."

Another added: "Cadillac's offerings are gorgeous and caters to a much younger demographic now."

For those looking to save even more on EVs, charging one at home is significantly cheaper than using public stations, often saving drivers hundreds per year. Qmerit makes it easy to get a free, instant quote for installing a Level 2 home charger. Pairing that with solar power can enhance savings; EnergySage helps homeowners compare quotes from vetted local installers and save up to $10,000 on solar installations.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.