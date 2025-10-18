Tesla unveils new affordable vehicles with key design changes — here's what drivers can expect

Tesla has unveiled more affordable variants of both the Model 3 and Model Y. And while the savings are a welcome addition to the company's available offerings, the dialed-back designs may leave some drivers wanting more.

As reported by Car and Driver, the electric vehicle giant announced the release of the "Standard" variants of two of its most popular vehicles in early October. The move allows Tesla the opportunity to better compete with more affordable EV options. The Model 3 package will now start at $38,630, while the Model Y will begin at $41,630.

These new versions are already available for order, with deliveries expected in late 2025.

To offer a lower-priced option for drivers, Tesla has removed some premium features and materials to lower the costs. For example, the new Model Y still has a glass roof on the outside, but an opaque headliner is installed to permanently cover it, making it invisible from the interior. While this is a cost-saving measure for the entry-level model, it may ultimately help stabilize interior temperature for drivers.

Tesla has experienced a growing number of challenges in 2025. The automaker has reported a significant decline in car sales in key markets across the globe, especially in Europe.

However, by making a few of its vehicle offerings a bit cheaper for the average consumer, Tesla is opening the door for improved sales numbers and helping to make EVs more accessible. Whether people replace them with Tesla or other EVs, moving away from gas-powered cars can go a long way in working to reduce our reliance on planet-heating fossil fuels and creating a cooler future with improved air quality.

